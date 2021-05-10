Champions of the Horizon T&F League !! Men’s and Women’s Programs Capture Outdoor Track and Field Team Titles





Youngtown State’s track program won two team titles on the final day of the Horizon League Outdoor Track and Field Championships at the Watson and Tressel Training Site (WATTS), closing the 2021 outdoor season . The men’s team is crowned back-to-back league champions, ascending to the teams title in 2019. They scored the second-highest points total in program history with 234 points while winning nine titles per event (javelin, long jump, shot put, pole jump, 110mH, 100m, 400mH, triple jump, 1500m) and beat second place Milwaukee by 38 points. The men’s program holds the second-highest number of league titles in conference history (5). The women finished the Championship weekend with a total of 234.5 points, winning nine titles per event (heptathlon, javelin, pole vault, long jump, shot put, 100m, 4x100m, 200m, 5000m) and ahead of Milwaukee, second place by 84.5 points. They won their seventh consecutive league title and eighth in the past nine years, while securing the 13th tag team title in the Horizon League program – one best in the league. The Penguins started the day on a high note, posting three top-6s in Sunday’s first event – the men’s high jump. Lonnie Harper was the Penguins’ top finisher, clearing 2.00m on his first attempt at the height en route to second place. Just behind, Terron Taylor finished third with a mark of 1.97m. To complete the top six, Grant Moore clinched sixth place, clearing 1.94m. On the women’s side, Emily Bee clocked a personal best of 1.62m on her third attempt, claiming a sixth place that day. Bee collected three team points for YSU thanks to his performance. Sean Peterson won the event title in the men’s 1,500m final, clocking 3: 52.27 in the race. With the victory, Peterson brings the 1,500m championship back to Youngstown for the first time in 15 years. For the first time in YSU history, a penguin has won an event championship in the men’s triple jump. Jakari Lomax clinched his second event title this weekend, this time scoring 15.32m on the triple jump on his final attempt. On the women’s side, Nia Williams-Matthews was second in the triple jump, posting a personal best 11.85m on her third attempt. Stephanie Simon also finished in the top 5 with a jump of 11.20m. Jahniya Bowers extended YSU’s streak to ten consecutive 200m titles, setting a personal best 24.18m. On the men’s side, Christian Ford was the YSU’s top finisher in the 200m final, clocking 21.80 en route to second place. His teammate Tobias Hayes also finished in the top 4, posting a score of 21.85. Morgan Cole won the Penguins’ first conference title in the women’s 5000m in five seasons, posting a 17: 08.74. Just behind, Ashleigh Rowley won the bronze medal in the event with a 17: 13.50. On the men’s side, Hunter Christopher set a new personal best in the 5,000m, clocking 14: 35.67 to earn second place in the event. Teneisha Myers clinched second place in the women’s 400, setting a personal best 55.83 en route to setting the fastest time of her race. Aiamyia Dudley won a second place in the women’s 800m, clocking 2: 14.04 – a personal best and fastest individual time of the season. CJ Schumacher represented the Penguins’ top finisher in the men’s 800 final, posting a personal best 1: 53.24 and a second place finish. Behind Schumacher, Cole Lovett crossed the finish line in sixth position, with a time of 1: 55.40. To complete the final round, Peterson was eighth with a score of 2: 13.02. Natalie Fleming finished in the top 5 in the women’s 1,500m final, with a personal best 4: 40.51. Fleming increased his final position by two places in the event, from seventh to fifth, since the 2019 championships. Final scores

Women – Team classification – 21 marked events

Youngstown Street 234.5

Milwaukee 150

Oakland 136

Northern Kentucky 59

Robert Morris 57.5

Purdue Fort Wayne 47

Cleveland St. 33

IUPUI 30

Detroit Mercy 29

Wright State 26

Illinois-Chicago 16 Men – Team classification – 21 events marked

Youngstown Street 234

Milwaukee 196,333

Oakland 181.333

Purdue Fort Wayne 56.3333

Illinois-Chicago 47

Detroit Mercy 46

IUPUI 33

Northern Kentucky 20 YSU Award Winners

Outstanding Performance of Horizon League Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Championship (Running Events) – Collin Harden

Outstanding Performance of the Horizon League Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Championship (Field Events) – Zach Gray

Outstanding Performance of the Horizon League Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championship (Field Events) – Sammy Dyson

Freshman – Zach Gray

Female Coach of the Year – Brian Gorby

