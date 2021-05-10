50 Cent wins the honor of the great reserve champion in the wine competition





50 Cent recently moved to Houston and is already making waves in Lone Star State. On May 8, the rap mogul’s Le Chemin du Roi champagne won the Best of Show award at the 2021 Houston Livestock and Rodeo Reserve Grand Champion International Wine Competition, reports H-Town’s ABC13. “When they told me I won, I almost passed out. I was really excited,” Fif said of the win. “I am very proud of it.” 50 also celebrated his victory for the honor of the Grand Champion of the Reserve on Instagram. “They told me everyone who is anyone in Houston is at @rodeohouston that I won the best reserve champion grand champion in the show,” he captioned a photo of himself with a personalized trophy saddle that he took home. “Yeah, I get this saddle and it’s beautifully handcrafted. I mean you have to get one ‍♂️ it’s just amazing,” he captioned another post highlighting his victory. The annual competition attracted more than 2,600 entries from 18 different countries this year, officials said. The event also includes a wine auction, where two couples purchased 1950s champagne for $ 160,000. 50 debuted in the Le Chemin du Roi line in 2018, following its split from Effen Vodka. The champagne won awards before winning the gold medal at the San Diego International Wine and Spirits Challenge 2020. 50 appears to be content with playing Houston after announcing his move to the nation’s fifth largest city last week via Twitter. Publish. “I love NY, but I live in Houston now, I’ll explain it to you later,” he captioned some screenshots from a new TV series he’s working on titled Confessions of a crime queen. He will also be executive producer of a series based on the life of Cyntoia Brown, which was sentenced to 51 years in prison on December 6, 2018, for the murder of a man who had solicited her for sex when she was 16 years old. In January 2019, Brown’s sentence was commuted to 15 years plus 10 years of supervised parole. Brown was released from prison on August 7, 2019. See extremely expensive hip-hop songs based on the prices of the mentioned luxury items







