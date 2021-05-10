Meghan Markle wore Carolina Herrera dress for Vax Live





During the Vax Live broadcast of Global Citizen: The Concert to Reunite the World on Saturday, Meghan Markle appeared in a pre-recorded video in which she spoke about the pandemic and the lasting impact it will have on women and men. women of color in the next generation, which includes her own unborn daughter. Prince Harry attended the event in person, but Meghan, who is believed to be near the end of her second pregnancy, was unable to join him. Meghan wore a Carolina Herrera poppy-print tie-waist shirtdress that cost $ 1,690 while filming the video message. Meghan Markle doesn’t appear in public often these days, but when she does, she never disappoints. On Saturday evening, during the broadcast of Global Citizen Vax Live: the concert to bring the world together, Meghan appeared briefly in a pre-recorded segment. In the video, which was filmed outside in a beautiful garden, Meghan discussed the pandemic and the continued impact it will have on women (especially women of color), saying: “The past year has been defined by communities that have come together tirelessly and heroically to fight COVID-19. And we have come together tonight because the road ahead is improving, but each of us will have to find our way. VAX LIVE Campaign Chairs, my husband and I believe it is essential that our recovery prioritizes the health, safety and success of all, and especially of the women who have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic. Women, and especially women of color, have seen a generation Since the start of the pandemic, nearly 5.5 million women have lost their jobs in the United States and an additional 47 million women worldwide are expected to fall into extreme poverty. My husband and I are delighted to welcome a daughter soon. It is a feeling of joy that we share with millions of other families around the world. When we think of her we think of all the young women and girls around the world who must have the capacity and support to move us forward. “ Meghan, who is currently heavily pregnant with her and Prince Harry’s second child, nailed it with her speech. Nothing surprising there, of course – Meghan is still an incredible public speaker and uses her platform to draw attention to important issues. It’s also not surprising that Meghan’s fashion choice for the video was also successful. For the event, Meghan opted for a poppy-print tie-waist shirt dress from the Carolina herrera Resort Collection 2021. The dress at $ 1690 is still in stock (but also at $ 1690): Carolina Herrera Tie Waist Shirt Dress In Poppy Print CAROLINA HERRERA

nordstrom.com $ 1,690.00 Or, if you don’t want to splash too much, the same print is available as a shirt for $ 990: Floral-print silk-georgette shirt CAROLINA HERRERA

net-a-porter.com $ 990.00 Kayleigh roberts

