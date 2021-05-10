The best summer suits for men with contemporary appeal and great personality

A well-fitting, bespoke and prestigiously crafted suit is a timeless piece for men. One of the most traditional aspects of men’s fashion is costume. Of course, like everything else in fashion, trends have evolved and / or been reestablished in the current modern version. The best part about the costume is that it is an essential part of a man’s wardrobe all year round. The different materials will determine when to wear it, wools for the colder months and linens / seersucker for the warmer days, but regardless, every man needs a suit for all types of wear. occasions, no matter the weather.

From the 17th century, for about four hundred years, matching costumes of coat, pants and waistcoat were in fashion. Then, in the early 19th century, British dandy Beau Brummell redefined, adapted and popularized British court style, leading European men to wear well-cut and tailored clothing, adorned with neatly knotted ties making their way to the modern version. of the costume.

Spring and summer are always associated with bright colors, fun times, and memorable events. Everything a man’s costume can have. Despite the ever-changing fashion trends and changes in the world, nothing is more timeless than a man’s suit. I’ve compiled a list of the best men’s suits for this spring and summer 2021.

Alexander McQueen:

Alexander McQueen Costume SS21

Alexander McQueen This collection was designed during lockdown. It is mainly made from stock fabric: overprinted, over-dyed – renewed. Alexander McQueen jacket, $ 3,890. Alexander McQueen pants, $ 1,590

Bourbon Summer Cartoon Crisis:

Light navy blue suit

Bourbon Summer Cartoon Crisis-This durable costume from the recent launch of Bourbon Summer Cartoon Crisis features a blend of Japanese linen and Tencel for lightness and comfort. Interior is 100% mulberry silk 6A printed with limited edition FORMAL AFFAIR artwork and Personalized CRISIS! sterling silver studs. This is a slim fit unfinished suit for the most flattering look. Designed and manufactured in the Garment District of New York. $ 2,500

Brioni:

Gray Virgilio ‘Signature BP Suit

Brioni– A piece from the ‘BP Signature’ collection created in collaboration with House ambassador Brad Pitt. The Virgillio is our new costume model, launched to celebrate our 75th anniversary. This modern yet sophisticated cut is inspired by our archives. The shallow open pleats and side adjustments of the pants add a sartorial touch with the wider cuff exuding masculinity. This special edition 150s virgin wool is a timeless and elegant addition to your formal wardrobe. $ 5800

Brunello Cucinelli:

Unstructured Cavallo blazer in linen and cotton satin and relaxed fit trousers in linen and cotton satin … [+] with fold.

Brunello Cucinelli- Refined Brunello Cucinelli materials enrich this unstructured blazer and pleated pants. The new linen and cotton satin fabric is cool and light, qualities that make it ideal for warmer weather. Designed to showcase the masculine physique, the Cavallo blazer offers slightly pronounced shoulders and close-fitting proportions across the chest. Angled pocket flaps and wide peaked lapels complete the style of the blazer while the relaxed fit of the trousers provides comfortable and even proportions in the seat and down the leg. The blend of cotton and linen fibers enriches the smooth effect of satin with a rustic, slub look, making it the perfect summer suit for day or night. Unstructured Cavallo blazer in linen and cotton satin, $ 3,995.00. Relaxed fit linen and cotton satin trousers with pleats, $ 1,350.00

Canals:

Taupe wool and silk suit From the exclusive collection, made in Italy.

CanalsFrom the office to afternoon cocktails, Canali has the perfect combination this season that will transfer easily from day to night. Comprised of a single-breasted blazer with a peak lapel and high waisted pants, this Exclusive Line suit is sure to have all eyes on you. The clean lines and neutral coloring give a refreshing summer vibe and are perfect for the professional looking to spice up their wardrobe. $ 3,350.00

Cesare Attolini:

Charcoal gray pinstripe suit in Summer wool fabric. Made light by soft and deconstructed … [+] style.

Cesare AttoliniAn expression of sartorial authenticity reflecting timeless elegance and craftsmanship while maintaining a truly modern aesthetic and fit. Sophisticated single-breasted jumpsuit lightened by Attolinis’ signature deconstructed style. The suit jacket stands out for its lightness and comfort and perfect portability at the same time. Characterized by understated refinement and classic styling with contemporary appeal and full of personality. Iconic, because it manages to resist the typicity of each era and its fashions, on the contrary exposing its own idea of ​​pure elegance. It represents the essence of the Attolini philosophy and of the family heritage. A garment that bears the name Attolini is the philosophy of Neapolitan tailoring that represents the benchmark of craftsmanship in the world today. Costume: $ 7,300

Dolce & Gabbana:

Linen Taormina suit Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana-The wonderful colors of the sea and the geometric patterns of the majolica, mixed with the white and blue of the linen, are the key details of the Parco dei Principi collection. Tailored clothing in lightweight fabrics like twill, linen and poplin enhance the elegance of the Dolce & Gabbana man all day long. Tailored suit partially lined in linen, a fabric that makes the garment elegantly cool. $ 2,945

Ermenegildo Zegna:

Trofeo suit in wool and silk by Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna-This Trofeo suit is a blend of superfine wool and silk that creates a naturally bright and light fabric, with a sumptuous hand. $ 3,595

Giorgio Armani:

Giorgio Armani – Slim Fit Suit, Half Canvas, Window Tile in Midnight Blue

Giorgio Armani-This sophisticated suit from the Soho line combines the tradition of tailoring with precious and refined fabrics that highlight the modern look of the garment. Slim fit jacket with notched lapels, chest pocket and welt pockets. Two button closure. The pants have a classic line, a belt with belt loops and a concealed zipper and button. $ 3695

Louis Vuitton:

Lightweight watercolor graphic fitted jacket with multicolor watercolor light skinny pants

Louis Vuitton This look offers an elegant take on the capsule’s Monogram Aquarelle Multicolore graphic. The painting-inspired pattern adorns a matching jacket and pants, crafted from pure wool with sophisticated stitching details. They are accompanied by a shirt in soft cotton poplin, with distinctive clip-on collar ends. Jacket: $ 3,950 Pants: $ 1,340

Loro Piana:

The effortless linen summer suit: Madrid jacket and two-piece pants

Loro Piana-The Madrid Jacket, a semi-constructed jacket with the look and fit of a bespoke model, retains an effortless casual touch, perfect for summer. Expertly crafted from linen, it’s treated with Rain System for a water-repellent finish. The Two Pinces Linen Trousers are designed with a relaxed, comfortable fit, double welt cuffs and back pockets, making them an easy choice for the warmer months. Sartorial Madrid Jacket – $ 2,675.00; Two Pinces City Pants – $ 995.00

Saint Laurent:

Single-breasted jacket adorned with an all-over parasol jacquard.

Saint Laurent Saint Laurent jacket in Parasol wool and silk jacquard. Jacket $ 3290.00. $ 1,390.00 Pants

Paul Smith:

Men’s Pastel Blue Wool-Mohair Suit

Paul smith– Made in Italy from a premium wool and mohair blend fabric for wrinkle resistance, this two-piece suit features a pastel blue color ready for summer. Featuring a notched lapel and tone-on-tone Melton wool sub-collar, this suit features a two-button closure and ivory cupro lining. $ 1,115

Ralph Lauren:

Kent Striped Dobby Suit

Ralph lauren-Italian-made Kent combines a lighter construction with thin canvas and a soft shoulder to create a more natural profile. For Spring 2021, this suit reinterprets an iconic Ralph Lauren suit stripe in the season’s brown and cream palette. The dobby fabric is made in a lightweight blend of linen, wool and cotton and was developed exclusively for Purple Label. The signature shirt is made in Italy from exquisite Egyptian cotton which is specially processed to achieve a light and silky feel. $ 2,695

Stefano Ricci:

STEFANO RICCI Spring / Summer 2021 Suit

Stefano Ricci-SR evokes a classic aesthetic with a modernized approach through a “broken suit” offer in a luxurious blend of wool, silk and linen. The costume is made in two pieces; First, a deconstructed two-button jacket, half-lined for the summer months and sporting a checkered pattern and iconic mother-of-pearl buttons. The jacket is consciously paired with pants that reflect the “broken suit” top with a comfortable semi-elastic waistband and a discreet but complementary pattern. Deconstructed jacket: $ 4,300 Trousers: $ 1,100

Tom Ford:

Tom Ford jacket SS2021

Tom ford

Tabout Ford-Atticus viscose jacket with fitted Atticus viscose jogging pants. Jacket: $ 4,170, pants: $ 1,220