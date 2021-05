6 sustainable fashion trends for 2021

SAINT ANTHONY The latest trend that is taking the fashion world by storm is sustainability. Lifestyle expert Yesenia De Avila shares what designers, the retail world and new brands are doing to make the world of fashion more sustainable for the planet. H & Mrs the new collection is fully sustainable. Many brands focus on production and the environment in which these garments are made more environmentally friendly. H&M is launching a new line called The Color Story collection which uses recycled fabrics, creative and cutting edge dyeing techniques such as biotechnology and plant-based pigments like pomegranate for the new collection. It’s an innovative way to make eco-friendly fashion that has never been seen before. High-end designer, Raul pearanda designs sustainably from the start by being cruelty-free and not mass production. In his latest collection for spring 2021 FREQUENCY, he has recreated pieces from his previous collection in his new collection for a fraction of the price. Therefore, minimize fabric waste and recycle with old materials. A new trend where you don’t sacrifice style and it’s often more affordable. A d La Gotta swimwear is swimsuits that use recycled yarns, plastic and also dye their fabrics with natural ingredients. Their mission is to eliminate unnecessary waste and reduce the environmental impact by using much less water in their production process. Reef shoes The shoes are known for their comfortable summer collections for women’s and men’s sandals. They have become even more aware of the environmental impact and design their collections with an entirely sustainable goal. The new Vista Thread Women’s Cushion is part of the brand’s natural collection that focuses on style, comfort and respect for the environment. The suspenders are made of durable materials and the padded insole has 100% natural cork and renewable sugar cane in the midsole which makes it comfortable, stylish and eco-friendly. A d Of the earth is new to the ecological footwear scene. The founder started this business while recovering from COVID-19. Della Terras’ mission is to create a sustainable, ethically fashionable shoe with comfort and its hashtag is #FootwearwithLessFootprint. They also have a great social impact and will plant a tree for every shoe sold. Catherine weitzman makes jewelry from recycled metal and recycled gold. In addition, the creations are inspired by the beauty of nature like the honeycomb bracelet, honeycomb earrings and their long necklace of gold leaves. For more information on Yesenia De Avila, click on here.

