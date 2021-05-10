ECSU caps the regular season in style

MERIDEN The Hunter Mens Club got an ABCD Shamble tournament in the books this weekend.

The team that led the day included John Adamowicz, Robert Papenguth, Carlos Vazquez and Eric Newhard.

The quartet shot a gross low of 2 under par 140 to win by three shots. The group also had a net low at 34 below par.

The two teams that were tied for second behind Adamowicz & Co. with a gross 1 over par of 143 were credited with a share of the net win at 30 under.

One of those teams included Steve Mandeville, Andrie Delachevrotiere, David Victor and Larry Jardine.

The other team’s players were Brian Rossi, Del Weston, Greg Costigan and Albert Flores.

The team of John Roche, Howard Benane, Brian Kelly and Aldo Dagostino also carded a 30 under to share the low net.

SCSU runway four bogs in NE-10

NEW HAVEN With the help of local talent, the Southern Connecticut State University men’s track team won their fourth straight Northeastern Conference Championship this weekend.

Competing in Springfield, Mass., The Owl compiled 301.50 points from 22 events to easily become a finalist and AIC host school (176).

The 301.50 also shattered the SCSU’s 2006 North East Championship team record of 262.50 points set by SCSU.

Among the 11 Southerns individual conference champions was Jordan Davis. The 2020 Sheehan gradwon won the javelin with a throw of 204 feet 8 inches.

Zach Burleigh, a 2019 Southington graduate, cleared 14-1 to place fourth in the pole vault.

Former Sheehan riders Julia Mansfield and Stephen Fengler finished seventh for Southern. Mansfield set a personal best of 2: 24.47 in the 800 meters. Fengler ran a 15.29 in the 5000.

Fengler also competed in the 10,000 meters. He placed eighth with a season best time of 32:22.

Another Sheehan product, rookie Riley Bjornberg, was 11th in the long jump with 20-10.

Also competing at the NE-10 Championships, Sheehan graduate Stephanie Phoenix and Lyman Hall product Blake Jandreau.

Phoenix, junior to Franklin Pierce, was third in pole vault and Jandreau, junior at New Haven University, third in 400 (49.63). He also ran a stage in the 4×100 relay, second place (3: 20.68).

New Haven placed third behind Southern and AIC.

ECSU baseball wraps high level seeds

WILLIMANTIC Just in case the 2021 season isn’t going well enough for the Eastern Connecticut State University baseball team, the Warriors capped the regular season with a hit on Friday and a double sweep on Saturday.

RyanHenderson, from Southington, was part of the no-hitter against Keene State.

The second right-hander threw an inning of relief as ECSU recorded the 13th scorer in program history and the first combination without a hit.

It was a Connecticut no-no. Henderson raised starter Josh Vincent of New London. Andre Jos from Windham has finished.

Combined, the three ECSU pitchers did not allow a ball to be hit on the court.

On Saturday, a 5-3, 7-1 sweep at UMass-Boston capped the Eastern regular season with 29-4 overall and 15-1 in the Little East Conference.

This gave the Warriors their 13th LEC regular season title and their first regular season title since 2011.

As the seed for the upcoming Little East tournament, Eastern will host one of two groups of three teams when the action kicks off Thursday.

Holden White, a Wallingford native, a senior first baseman from Kingwood-Oxford, finished the regular season at batting .408 (31 for 76).

White had 11 more hits, including three home runs, and had 23 runs.

Meridens Jack Rich, a senior DH, heads for the .286 (24-for-84) playoff stick. Wilcox Tech has 10 more hits, including three homers and 20 RBIs.

Hodgson and Kiel pitch Warriors softball

WILLIMANTIC As the Eastern Connecticut States baseball team clinched a regular season title from Little East, the ECSU softball team came in second behind Southern Maine by one game despite having defeated UMass Boston 9-1 and 11-0 in a late-season sweep on Saturday.

Cheshires Megan Hodgdon and Wallingfords Carolyn Kiel both played an important role in this twinbill.

Hodgdon, a senior receiver, had four hits, including a grand slam in the last drink. Shescored three points.

Kiel, a junior third baseman, has reached base four times with two hits and two hits. Grad Sheehan scored three points and led in two.

Ranked sixth nationally in Division III, the Warriors head to the playoffs with 26-2 overall and 14-2 in Little East. As the No.2 seed, the Warriors will host one of two groups of three teams when the Little East tournament opens on Tuesday.

The 8 iron is on the money for Hoynes

WALLINGFORD Rob Hoynes hit the 11th, 141-yard hole at Wallingford Country Club on Saturday

Hoynes shot with an an8 iron. He played with Sonny McClure, Dave Flint and TJ Katz