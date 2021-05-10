Gamecocks takes a well-deserved win in walkoff mode

South Carolina needed a win in the worst possible way and a guy who was benched yesterday, who was benched for much of a month and one of their best performers came to deliver. David mendham drove a double with an indent at the bottom of the 11th inning to score Jeff heinrich from first base to give the Gamecocks a 4-3 victory over Mississippi State on Sunday afternoon.

Although he was not credited with the victory, junior Brett kerry played on the mound for the Gamecocks (28-17, 12-12) who pitched six innings, a season-high, allowing one run on four hits with six strikeouts.

“It was probably the biggest game of the year for us,” the head coach Mark Kingston mentionned.

“Some games are just courage and heart, and that was today. So many guys contributed to this victory and did something important to help us win. … It’s incredible; you never know who will be part of it. That’s why you have to have guts, have good attitudes and team attitudes. “

The victory ended a six-game losing streak in Southeastern Conference play and helped the team avoid being on the wrong side of a second straight sweep in the series. The Gamecocks are back at 0.500 in the league with the win.

For the first time in the entire series, the Gamecocks posted a lead when Mendham threw a two-run homer in the bottom of the Bulldogs’ starting pitcher’s second inning (35-11, 16-8). Jackson fristoe.

It would be Mendham’s second biggest swing of the game.

Mississippi State has scored a run in three different innings, with the first two coming off the starting pitcher Thomas farr. The right-hander gave up a sacrificial flight at the top of third, then a home run for Tanner Allen in the fifth.

That’s when Kerry stepped in and started mowing Bulldogs hitters – save one. In the sixth inning, Kerry would allow a solo home run to Rowdy Jordan, the top hitter on the order for the visitors.

The top two hitters on the order, Jordan and Allen, totaled 11 for 15 coming into the game with 10 runs scored and six RBIs. They were limited to a 2-for-9 combination on Sunday, but those two hits were solo homers.

“They definitely have one of the best one-two punches in the country,” Kerry said. “They fight, have great zonal discipline, they don’t really swing on any ball and it’s really hard to get them out. One through nine, they’ve put together some great at-bats and they’re among the best lineups in the country.

Kerry would continue to put zeros the next three innings, giving South Carolina a shot down the ninth inning with just one run.

With two on and one out, Heinrich, who knocked for Braylen wimmer, bounced a double inside the first basic bag. Noah myers, who pinch ran for Colin Burgess after hitting a tee-off to start the set, he came to score and tie the game. South Carolina would charge the bases with one out, but the Bulldogs would come out with a pair of strikeouts, sending the game to extra innings.

After a quiet 10th round for both sides, Julian Bosnic came in to pitch the 11th inning, which ended the day for Kerry. Bosnic allowed a walk out, but recorded a strikeout and a ball on the ground to complete the set.

This set the stage for the start, which started to materialize when Heinrich dropped a single with a right-court putout and two shots later he reserved it around third base as Mendham fired a fastball. who hit halfway through the wall. in the central left field.

“Right before Jeff was at bat, I walked over to him and said, ‘You and I, let’s get started,’” Mendham said. “Everything went well as planned.”

Before Mendham’s brace, the Gamecocks were only 2 in 15 with runners in goal position this afternoon. While far from ideal, the South Carolina pitchers had 0 of 7 MSU with runners in goal position.

It was a serious win for the Gamecocks, and somewhat similar to what happened in Nashville, TN on the SEC’s first weekend of play when he squeaked a 6-5 win to avoid being swept away.

“We hope it’s very similar to Vanderbilt’s victory,” said Kingston. “I think we won eight out of nine after that victory. Baseball is an irregular game. You go through ups and downs. You have to keep fighting. We always say ‘one game at a time’, but some games make a little more sense in terms of what they can do for a team and their state of mind. “

South Carolina will return to action on Tuesday when they face rival Clemson to end the season series. The first-two winners of the Gamecocks will take to the pitch at 6 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium with coverage on ACC Network Extra, the conference’s streaming platform, available on Watch ESPN.