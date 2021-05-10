Connect with us

Fashion

Rebel Wilson looks glamorous in a crimson dress while filming a commercial in London

Avatar

Published

4 hours ago

on

By


Rebel Wilson continues to score goals in his professional and personal life.

The 42-year-old Australian star, who recently lost over 30 pounds as part of her ‘health year’, has also worked tirelessly on both film and television.

And on Sunday, the Pitch Perfect actress managed to fit an ad into her busy schedule, showing off her new lean figure in a red dress on set.

Kick in the goal! Rebel Wilson, 42, [pictured] who recently lost 70 pounds as part of his 'health year', has also worked tirelessly on movies and television

Kick in the goal! Rebel Wilson, 42, [pictured] who recently lost 70 pounds as part of his ‘health year’, has also worked tirelessly on movies and television

The Sydney-born star posed a storm in a mirror selfie, in which she modeled a crimson dress with a plunging neckline.

In the photo, a diamond-adorned tiara was placed atop her platinum blonde braids.

Rebel captioned the post, “Crush that ad on a Sunday.”

“Time for the tiara!” The Sydney-born star posed a storm in a mirror selfie, in which she modeled a crimson dress with a plunging neckline

It was unclear exactly what the Pain & Gain actress was advertising in the unspecified ad.

Rebel later shared footage of herself walking around London, where she has been living and working lately.

In one photo, the Antipodes star passed the iconic London Eye observation wheel while wearing a Burberry tracksuit.

Training: Later, Rebel shared footage of herself walking around London, where she has been living and working as of late.

Training: Later, Rebel shared footage of herself walking around London, where she has been living and working as of late.

The look: In a photo, the Antipodes star passed the iconic London Eye observation wheel while wearing a Burberry tracksuit

The look: In a photo, the Antipodes star passed the iconic London Eye observation wheel while wearing a Burberry tracksuit

Over the past year, Rebel has completely overhauled his lifestyle and has lost 70 pounds in the process.

The actress looked amazing as she posed in a tight white top tucked into jeans as she danced on a rooftop for an Instagram photo on Saturday.

Rebel had perfectly styled hair as she showed off her fitted cut, writing, ‘Just throw it on a Saturday,’ next to a cloud symbol.

'Just kickin it on a Saturday': Rebel continued to show off her weight loss in a tight white top and jeans on a rooftop in London on Saturday

‘Just kickin it on a Saturday’: Rebel continued to show off her weight loss in a tight white top and jeans on a rooftop in London on Saturday

Rebel is currently in the UK filming The Almond and The Sea Horse, a film that examines the impact of head injuries on people and their loved ones.

The comic made the most of her time in the UK and on Friday night she enjoyed at the Chameleon in the capital.

During her stay, she received an admiring look from one of her male friends as she walked out of the upscale restaurant.

Gorgeous: The 42-year-old Australian star had perfectly styled hair as she showed off her haircut frame

In Demand: Rebel is currently in the UK to film The Almond and The Sea Horse, a film that examines the impact of head injuries on people and their loved ones

Gorgeous: The 42-year-old Australian star had perfectly styled hair as she showed off her haircut frame

Meanwhile, the star suggested she was “ battling fertility ” in her cryptic Instagram post shared on Sunday night.

Rebel, who split from boyfriend Jacob Busch after a year of dating in February, shared an image of herself standing by the ocean, with a caption suggesting she had received from ‘ bad news ”.

In the post, she wrote: ‘I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with … but I guess I have to tell someone. To all women struggling with fertility, I can feel you …

“She's glamorous on set! Rebel recently took off her clothes for a racy Instagram story. She shared a racy image of herself in the dressing room wearing only a revealing black leotard

“She’s glamorous on set! Rebel recently took off her clothes for a racy Instagram story. She shared a racy image of herself in the dressing room wearing only a revealing black leotard

Work hard: Hollywood star made 2020 her 'health year' and worked hard to overhaul her diet and fitness habits, losing impressive 30kg

She made her own trip: pictured in 2020

Work hard: Hollywood star made 2020 her ‘health year’ and worked hard to overhaul her diet and fitness habits, losing impressive 30kg

All smiles: On Friday night, Rebel received an admiring look from a male companion as they stepped out after dinner at Chameleon Restaurant

All smiles: On Friday night, Rebel received an admiring look from a male companion as they stepped out after dinner at Chameleon Restaurant

“ The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it just doesn’t make sense … but I hope there is light about to shine through all the dark clouds. ”

Last year, she revealed that she wanted to improve her health because she decided to freeze her eggs.

She explained, “ I was thinking about fertility and having good quality eggs in the bank, so I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to do this. I will be in good health.

Getting better: Rebel thanked fans in a heartfelt update to her cryptic Instagram post on Sunday in which she revealed her fertility issues

Getting better: Rebel thanked fans in a heartfelt update to her cryptic Instagram post on Sunday in which she revealed her fertility issues

Grateful: She edited her post with an addendum that read: 'I woke up this morning and read everyone's kind messages and stories about their travels and can't tell you how good that mattered to me and made me feel much better today ''

Grateful: She edited her post with an addendum that read: ‘I woke up this morning and read everyone’s kind messages and stories about their travels and can’t tell you how good that mattered to me and made me feel much better today ”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: