Rebel Wilson looks glamorous in a crimson dress while filming a commercial in London

Rebel Wilson continues to score goals in his professional and personal life.

The 42-year-old Australian star, who recently lost over 30 pounds as part of her ‘health year’, has also worked tirelessly on both film and television.

And on Sunday, the Pitch Perfect actress managed to fit an ad into her busy schedule, showing off her new lean figure in a red dress on set.

The Sydney-born star posed a storm in a mirror selfie, in which she modeled a crimson dress with a plunging neckline.

In the photo, a diamond-adorned tiara was placed atop her platinum blonde braids.

Rebel captioned the post, “Crush that ad on a Sunday.”

It was unclear exactly what the Pain & Gain actress was advertising in the unspecified ad.

Rebel later shared footage of herself walking around London, where she has been living and working lately.

In one photo, the Antipodes star passed the iconic London Eye observation wheel while wearing a Burberry tracksuit.

Over the past year, Rebel has completely overhauled his lifestyle and has lost 70 pounds in the process.

The actress looked amazing as she posed in a tight white top tucked into jeans as she danced on a rooftop for an Instagram photo on Saturday.

Rebel had perfectly styled hair as she showed off her fitted cut, writing, ‘Just throw it on a Saturday,’ next to a cloud symbol.

Rebel is currently in the UK filming The Almond and The Sea Horse, a film that examines the impact of head injuries on people and their loved ones.

The comic made the most of her time in the UK and on Friday night she enjoyed at the Chameleon in the capital.

During her stay, she received an admiring look from one of her male friends as she walked out of the upscale restaurant.

Meanwhile, the star suggested she was “ battling fertility ” in her cryptic Instagram post shared on Sunday night.

Rebel, who split from boyfriend Jacob Busch after a year of dating in February, shared an image of herself standing by the ocean, with a caption suggesting she had received from ‘ bad news ”.

In the post, she wrote: ‘I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with … but I guess I have to tell someone. To all women struggling with fertility, I can feel you …

“ The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it just doesn’t make sense … but I hope there is light about to shine through all the dark clouds. ”

Last year, she revealed that she wanted to improve her health because she decided to freeze her eggs.

She explained, “ I was thinking about fertility and having good quality eggs in the bank, so I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to do this. I will be in good health.

Getting better: Rebel thanked fans in a heartfelt update to her cryptic Instagram post on Sunday in which she revealed her fertility issues