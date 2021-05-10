“ I was abused on the run for wearing a hijab ”

It was a sunny day, in broad daylight, when Intisar Abdul-Kader came face to face with his stalkers. “I remember it was a Wednesday,” Intisar says. “ I started running 10 years ago and now I run three to four times a week, ” said the 34-year-old. Runner’s World.

“ I am a Muslim and my faith is evident because I wear the hijab – I will also wear long sleeves and if I wear running tights I will wear a longer top that covers my hips. This Wednesday, Intisar was running with his hijab tucked into his favorite Nike miler t-shirt to cover his neck and wore leggings and a tank top underneath to stay covered. As she approached a local cafe, which she entered for pre-work coffee in the past, five men sitting outside started pointing fingers at her.

“ Because I’m wearing a hijab, you can’t see that I have headphones on, but my music is never loud because I want to hear what’s going on around me, ” Intisar said.

“ As I approached the men, I could hear them getting stronger and stronger. There was one gentleman in particular who was louder than the others. As I was running past he said, “Oh, it’s pretty hot like that, my love. I’m sure your God would allow you to take some clothes off and show some skin and hair!” I just thought, “Wow, you’re Islamaphobic, misogynist, and sexist in one comment, and that’s harassment.”

“I felt like they could see right through me.

Stopping in shock, Intisar stared at the group of men, before deciding to continue running, cross the road and change route to avoid meeting his stalkers again. ‘I was like at the time, “If I am a victim of this type of harassment, who are the other runners who identify as women who wear other outfits? What type of abuse do they experience if this do I go through when I’m covered up and down? ”I felt so exposed even though you could only see my hands and my face. I felt like they could see right through me.

“ The trap women find themselves in is infuriating: you get blamed for the harassment if you don’t wear a lot, but you get yelled at when you are covered anyway. Meanwhile, men are running in shorts all the time and no one is commenting ”.

In our Reclaim Your Run survey, only 3% of women reported their harassment to the police. Intisar is among the 97% of women who did not, explaining that despite the government Track and Trace program that could have helped identify the culprits, at the time, she was more concerned with getting to safety than to correct the behavior of his stalkers.

“No matter what you wear, no matter where you run, it will happen. I think the conversation is more about what’s going to happen next, what can we do to counter that, what can men do to be allies and when you see something like that, what can we do as a community to support each other? You don’t need to have a sister, cousin, girlfriend, or wife to be a feminist and stand up for women’s safety. You just need to be a member of the community. ”

Like many runners, Intisar avoids running at night, even with clip-on lights on her shoes. If she goes on a longer run, she’ll make sure someone knows her route and when to expect her back and, if she can, she’ll run with a friend or neighbor. “Do I think it’s fair that I should do these things?” No, but I’m determined to keep running – it’s an act of defiance.

What can you do?

Show your solidarity: Support the 25% of women who are regularly sexually harassed during their run by going out on your own for 25 minutes and posting about your run on Instagram using #reclaimyourrun, tagging @runnersworlduk and @womenshealthuk. You can share your distance, your time, a great view, or a sweaty selfie – anything that shows your support.

Make the change: Currently, public sexual harassment is not punishable by law. We believe that to make running – and indeed public spaces in general – safe for women, this needs to change. This is why we are supporting the Crime Not Compliment campaign of Our Streets Now and Plan International UK, which targets precisely that. To add your name to the campaign, get details on how to email your MP, and learn more, visitplan-uk.org/crimenotcompliment.

Finally, click here to learn more about our Reclaim Your Run campaign.

