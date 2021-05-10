McIlroy Ends Drought Appropriately

Rory McIlroy ended his winless drought on Sunday, claiming his 19th career PGA Tour title and third Wells Fargo Championship victory at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, NC, site of his first PGA Tour victory in 2010.

Returning to action for the first time since missing the Cup at the Masters last month in a place he’s so obviously comfortable paired with energetic, pro-McIlroy crowds was an intoxicating mix for the native. from Northern Ireland, which celebrated its 32nd birthday earlier. in the week (May 4) and his first victory as a father.

It’s just great to play in front of these people again. You know, when we got back from the pandemic I thought I would appreciate the peace and quiet a little bit, but I soon realized that in order to get the best out of myself I needed this, a said McIlroy, who last won at the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai exactly one year, six months and six days ago.

I feed off so much energy – maybe here more than anywhere else just because it’s the first place I’ve won three times so the crowd has just been awesome all week and they really carried me through today.

This included a lone pom-pom Sunday at the 72nd hole when his tee shot found danger on 18, but he still managed a two-putt bogey for a one-stroke win over Abraham Ancer. Of note, McIlroy led the field in scrambling (14 of 18), placed second in driving distance (322.7) and third in Won Strokes: Putting (6.945). After opening with a 1-over 72, he entered contention with a second round 66 and then went 68-68 over the weekend.

Winning here is never easy, said McIlroy, who entered Wells Fargo at No. 15 in the official world golf rankings, the lowest since late 2009, and No. 51 in the FedExCup rankings. It had been a long time since that victory in China in 2019. The world was a completely different place than it is today everyone going through a pandemic; lives changed a lot for me being a dad, winning on mothers day, thinking about (wife) Erica, thinking about my mom at home. I just feel awesome.

The real turning point, however? A final round 76 at the Arnold palmer Invitational in March (he finished T-10, eight behind the winner Bryson DeChambeau) left McIlroy dejected and perhaps looking to go in a different direction. He admitted to getting caught trying to add speed and distance, at the DeChambeau, and after Bay Hill, McIlroy made a change of coach for the first time in his career, accompanying Pete Cowen in more from longtime trainer Michael Bannon.

“There have been too many times in the last two years that I have been to tournaments and worked on stuff on the week off and I can’t get my mind off I can’t play “McIlroy admitted on Saturday. “So just having more playable feelings and not having the swing split into five or six parts was really important, and that’s kind of what I tried to develop, it’s still swing thoughts that are very simple and very playable.

Anchor find the answers?

With laps of 69-70-70-66, Ancer has now carded 13 consecutive par laps or better for the current best streak on the Tour. He’s still chasing his first PGA Tour title, though Wells Fargo scored their fourth career runner-up in his 115th start.

The key? Trust.

I love being in the hunt and I love looking at the leaderboard and seeing my name up there, said the 30-year-old Mexican native. I’m not like, Oh, my God, I got a chance, and you might be getting a little more nervous. I see my name and am looking to see what to do now instead of liking the way I have to play, maybe a little more conservative. I know I can look at a leaderboard now and see where I am and I know if I do a few birdies I feel the confidence to do it and I feel comfortable.

Ancer started the day T-7, five shots behind the leader of the 54 hole Keith mitchell, and posted Sunday’s low lap of a bogey-less 66 which was highlighted by three consecutive birdies over the No.15-17s to secure second place. He led the field for the week in Greens in Regulation (80.6%), Strokes Won: Approach (7.48) and SG: Tee-to-Green (12.04). Ancer now has an eight-consecutive top-30 streak.

Great progress for Woodland

Wells Fargo has reported positive progress for Gary Woodland, who rebounded from a missed cut at Valspar last week with a fifth solo spot at Quail Hollow for his second top-10 this season. The 36-year-old Kansas native has reconnected with swing coaches Butch Harmon and Pete Cowen and appears to be putting a slew of injuries and illnesses behind him.

I mean, I feel better, said Woodland, who will be taking time off next week in preparation for the PGA Championship. While walking down the fairway, my caddy even said that walking today is just nice to see me come back to my place, playing like I’m supposed to. This part is fascinating.

Regarding the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, Woodland said he recently played and enjoyed it: The golf course is obviously fine for me, it’s a big boys golf course. So I’m excited about it and coming with a lot more confidence and a much better game.

Next stop: AT&T Byron Nelson

The tour heads to McKinney, TX for the first time at TPC Craig Ranch, a par 72, 7468 yards designed by Tom Weiskopf. Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama will play for the first time since winning the green jacket, just like Brooks koepka, Native of Dallas Jordan spieth and Jon rahm, who just completed his first missed cup at Wells Fargo after 22 consecutive cups dating back to June 2020 at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson will make his first start on the event since 2017 and will aim to get out of his alleged crisis following a T-48 during his last start at Valspar. He hasn’t landed a top 10 since February. DeChambeau, who regained first place in the FedExCup rankings with a T9 finish at Wells Fargo, will continue his third win of the season.

TPC Craig Ranch is familiar territory for the defending champion Sung Kang |, who won this event in 2019 when it was played at Trinity Forest. The South Korean is a member and seeks to become the first since Tom watson to defend his title from Byron Nelson. Watson won three consecutive years from 1978 to 1980.

The Dallas native is also on the pitch Will zalatoris, a Masters finalist, making his third start at the Byron Nelson. He missed the cup as a pro in 2018 and performed in 2016 as a teenage amateur (cup missed). Zalatoris, who is 15 in 17 this season, missed the cut at Wells Fargo for his first early exit since November.

Others to watch for this coming week include Matt Fitzpatrick, who will make his first AT&T start, but make seven consecutive Cups and have four top 10s in the last seven starts, and Luke’s List, who notched his third top 10 this season at Wells Fargo (T-6) and played at TPC Craig Ranch on the Korn Ferry Tour.