Victoria Beckham recreated her chic and spicy look in a little black dress





Victoria Beckham channeled Posh Spice in an Instagram post shared on Saturday.

The “Wannabe” singer and fashion designer posted a mirror selfie in a little black spaghetti strap dress.

She completed the comeback surprise by initiating the former girl group’s signature peace sign pose.

Visit the Insider home page for more stories. Victoria Beckham has just revisited her Spice Girls days. The “Wannabe” singer and fashion designer posted a mirror selfie on Instagram on Saturday that reminded her of her days as Posh Spice. Beckham, 47, donned a little black dress with spaghetti straps, a signature look during her stint with the Spice Girls, who became a famous British girl group in the 1990s. She also recreated an iconic Spice pose. Girls and vomited a peace sign. A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) “Hope you all have a spicy Saturday !! Kisses!” she captioned the photo. Fans in the comments section were thrilled with the surprise comeback set, and some even shared an iconic quote from the group’s movie, “Spice World.” “Which one should I wear … The little Gucci dress … the little Gucci dress … OR … the little Gucci dress?” One person wrote, referring to when Mel C aka Sporty Spice teased Beckham about her outfit choices. Beckham, who shares four children with David Beckham, revealed when she decided to step away from music in January. British Vogue. She wrote a letter to her future self, recalling that watching Elton John perform at a concert was a “life that changed moment”.



The Spice Girls pose with Charles, Prince of Wales.

Tim Graham / Getty Images





“Remember years ago, watching your dear friend Elton John on stage in Las Vegas. He performed ‘Tiny Dancer’ like it was the first time, and you realized it was like oxygen for him, “Beckham wrote. “It was a life changing moment when singing and dancing was fun for you, it wasn’t your passion.” Beckham said today marks the start of his “quest to find out [her] own dreams. “ “It was time to stop being a Spice Girl,” Beckham wrote. “For the first time you were venturing out on your own, and it was terrifying.” Beckham’s has since created an eponymous fashion line. In 2017, she had the highest net worth of any Spice Girl in 450 million dollars in part thanks to his fashion projects.

