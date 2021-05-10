Men’s soccer Marshall: Herd to face defending champion Georgetown in Elite 8 | Marshall University

CARY, North Carolina. Forget the 24 hour rule.
As exhilarating as the upset Marshalls of seeded Clemson in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Men’s Football Tournament on Friday, the victory was simply a stepping stone to bigger, more important goals.
And the celebration, punctuated by a shirtless Vitor Dias leaping into the arms of his hurried teammates following his eighth-round penalty shootout winner, only lasted until the Thundering Herd returned to his bus d ‘team.
Our goal is not to beat the No.1 team, coach Chris Grassie said immediately after the biggest win in the program’s history, at least to date. Our goal is to be the # 1 team. So it’s over, it was done, we left it behind and moved on in the Elite Eight.
The task will not be easier there.
With the tournament seed now in their rearview mirror, Grassie and his players decided to prepare for Georgetown, the team that won the entire tournament the last time it was played.
Much like he was against Clemson, Marshall (10-2-3) will be an underdog against reigning national champion Hoyas. But as was the case against the Tigers, the herd won’t be intimidated by a trip to the College Cup on the line.
For us, it’s about keeping that momentum going and then getting ready for Georgetown, said Grassie. We have all respect for Georgetown. We spot them. We see their strengths, we see their weaknesses and then we do our thing when we go there.
Marshalls trick is possession play anchored by goalkeeper Oliver Stemmle and solid defense, as well as the speed and explosiveness of Hermann Trophy semi-finalists Dias and Milo Yosef up front.
We weren’t going to surprise anyone, Grassie said. I was going to try to keep the ball and I was going to try to create chances. We could pressure, we could sit down, we could decide to play one way or the other. But at the end of the day, we were going to continue the process and move on to the next.
According to Grassie, it’s a similar style to the Georgetown characters to use.
The Hoyas (10-1-2) advanced to Monday’s game at WakeMed Soccer Complex with a 2-0 win over High Point and a 3-2 win over Penn State. They are led by second-year midfielder Dante Polvara, whose eight goals are five more than anyone in the squad.
I’ve only seen them play once before. I watched them play against Seton Hall in the Big East final and thought they were a really good possession team, said Grassie. They had some really impressive moves and tactical adjustments going from defense to offense.
Well try to deal with that a bit and maybe they will do something a little different playing against us. It’s going to be a battle between two good possession teams, so see who can pass.
Given the similarities between the sides, the difference might end up being the same secret weapon that helped pull the Thunder Herd into an uphill battle with Clemson.
And it’s not the one that can be found on a list or a stats sheet. Rather, it’s the large vocal contingent of Marshall fans who made the trip to Cary to represent their school and team.
It was amazing, Grassie said of the crowd for Sweet 16. You could see green all over the stadium. We also won the support battle.
It was great to see our fans traveling and giving us incredible support. The guys were able to go the extra mile. We have guys who are really beaten up throughout the game, but the fans were one of those things that kept them going.
