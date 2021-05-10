Man of Many Launches Global Ecommerce Store





Man of Many men’s lifestyle publication launched a global e-commerce store.

Men’s Lifestyle Post and Mumbrellas Website of the Year in 2020, Man of Many has launched an innovative new e-commerce platform, offering a curated collection of niche brands from Australia and around the world shop. manofmany.com. The multi-brand online store offers readers a guided shopping journey, highlighted by access to discounts, worldwide shipping and a growing catalog of over 20 brands already in stock. Reflecting the editorial arm of the publication, the online store offers an assortment of products for men in the fashion, grooming, fitness and tech industries, all curated by the in-house Man of Many team. Frank Arthur, co-founder of Man of Many, said the latest development perfectly complements existing post content, allowing brands to seamlessly follow the buyer’s journey of purchase. Our post has a strong product focus and our audience turns to Man of Many for advice on what to buy, Arthur said. It just made sense for us to create our own ecommerce platform, a platform that gives our audience direct access to purchase a selection of the products we cover and the brands we carry. Housed in the Man of Many digital architecture, the specially designed e-commerce platform is directly linked to the editorial arm. Readers can now discover and browse articles on their favorite products, make a purchase through the online store, and pay securely – all without leaving the integrated site. The innovative store is synchronized with each manufacturer’s inventory and stock, which means customers always receive up-to-date information on availability, while ensuring the best value for money. The ability to read about a product and seamlessly follow the buying process is a huge benefit to our audience, Arthur said. We’ve always been a publication built on innovation and having a market-leading global solution like this takes our digital presence to the next level. As the platform launches with an organized selection of over 20 brands, new labels and products will be listed every month. Arthur has confirmed that further plans for exclusive releases, product collaborations and a dedicated Man of Many label are currently in the works. It’s an exciting time for Man of Many as a company, Arthur said. Not only do we continue to grow as a publication, but we now have the mechanisms and processes in place to build our future as a lifestyle brand. The latest e-commerce announcement follows significant growth in the men’s lifestyle publication. In the quarter through March 2021, Australian unique visitors to Sydney-based publishers increased 79.25% from the previous year (source: Google Analytics). The Man of Many online store officially launched on April 30.







