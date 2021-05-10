Tourbillons and Longhorns end the seasons in the same way





ABERNATHY – Floydada and Lockney may be bitter rivals, but their baseball teams could have been mirror images.

The Longhorns and Whirlwinds finished the regular season against each other, were tied for the District standings 3-2A, played a tie-breaker the next day, and then played their bi- playoff games. district on the same site.

These playoff games were also played out the same way. Both teams played their close opposition in Game 1 of their respective series, but suffered uneven losses to end their seasons. Floydada head coach Joe Alvarado (11-15 overall) and Lockney’s Payton Rhodes (12-9) each attributed their players’ bouts to get there.

“Nobody gave us a shot at making the playoffs,” said Alvardo, whose side was 2-9 in the district game. “Our children fought and succeeded. I am really proud of them. Proud of my elders. I will miss them. They are real good leaders. “ Floydada played his two games in both districts on Saturday, facing 18e– New listed house. The first game was a pitcher’s duel with no scores allowed by either team for four full innings. The Whirlwinds ended up beating the Leopards seven to four in the game, but couldn’t get the runners through the plate. New Home came away with a 2-0 victory. “We had runners in goal position a few times, but we just couldn’t get them through,” said Alvardo. “Ryder Glass threw his ass out for us, really did it for us on the bump.” Glass pitched six effective innings for the Whirlwinds, scattering four hits, two steps, four steps and four strikeouts. New Home’s Zach Blizel was equally solid on the mound, hitting 11 and stepping none in the full play’s effort. “(Ryder) gave us the opportunity to win the W and gave us everything he got for us today,” said Alvardo. “It just didn’t work.” The second game was a different story. New Home put together big innings in the third and fifth, had 18 hits – three of which were homers – and walked away with the series in the process with a 16-4 victory. Saul Reyes, Kyler Gillespie and Luke Holcombe each had two hits in Game 2. Holcombe doubled up and exploded a home run in the last at bat of his high school career. Lockney’s streak with Smyer began Friday night, and the opener was close as well. After leading 6-0 in four innings, the Longhorns organized a rally and won the point on base, but ultimately fell 6-5. Smyer took the win and opened things up on Saturday, taking a 12-2 lead before the fifth. The Longhorns needed at least one race to keep the season going and they ended up with three. “That’s what I told them there,” Rhodes said of Lockney’s fifth round. “You could have easily given up and come home in the fourth, fifth inning, but you kept fighting. That’s the point of this game. It’s more than just a game. It’s about life. The chips fell and they didn’t give up. The Longhorns continued to push, securing a five-point game in the sixth inning, but Smyer responded with five points of his own down the frame to quickly end the game and the streak with an 18- win. 8. . At one point in the game, seeing Lockney’s short second baseman Damion Gonzales coming to bat, wide receiver Smyer told the outfield to move to a shallow position. Gonzales quickly threw a brace over the header from the center of the field. He also came up with several big plays on defense. Joshua Jimenez doubled down, single and led in three points to help keep the Longhorns in the fight. Pablo Morales completed two races on his own. Rivals in Floyd County had similar situations and the coaches had similar things to say about their teams. “As it was my first season, they did a great job,” said Rhodes. “Played day after day. The children worked hard. They just played hard. Hard working group. I love all of them. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos