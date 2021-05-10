FADS Revival Fashion Show Is A Testament To Letting Your Heart Run Free

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered straight to your inbox.

Nothing could stop the Fashion and Design Society from sharing its creativity with the Syracuse university community, not even unexpected downpours.

FADS held its latest fashion show called Revival on Sunday in front of nearly 200 members of the SU community. Initially, a screening of the show was going to be offered on the Quad, but the show was forced to run entirely on Zoom due to the weather. The event is the second student organization since the pandemic.

Prior to the start of the series, Aanya Singh, a senior producer and executive of Revival, voiced the series’ purpose to the audience. She described it as a testimony to let yourself and your heart run free.

Singh also described the ordeal of moving the event from Quad to Zoom as bittersweet, as that was not how she wanted to end her time at FADS and SU. After speaking, Emily Goldberg, the runway fashion director, praised Singh and her four years of hard work.

Publicity

Aanya, we know you put your blood, sweat and tears into this organization, Goldberg said. We would like to thank you for creating this incredible creative outlet.

The first half of the show featured a background containing different symbols from Greek imagery, such as Greek columns and statues of different gods. Electronic music also played when the models began to walk on the screen.

The first model to come out, Bailey Davis, wore a simple white dress dazzled with silver linings. Immediately after, another model stepped out wearing a black dress accessorized with black bracelets and heels.

Towards the end of the first half of the show, the first two models returned to the screen, except they were conversing in front of a wall with images of ancient Greek buildings.

Singh led the transition to the second half of the show while walking into a building. She started up the stairs holding a lantern, and left the virtual audience wondering where she was going.

The first model of the second half was dressed in a white tank top and khaki pants, and went to Young Thug’s Gain Clout. The setting was a contrast from the first half, featuring a studio complex with a red carpet laid out in the middle for the models to walk on. The background was filled with objects including a wooden ladder, a luxury sofa, and the word Revival painted red on the window.

Throughout the remainder of the second half, the models stepped out in a variety of different outfits such as a tanned outfit with a fishnet top, a black dress with a sheer bottom, and a puffy white jacket that looked like wings of the dress. ‘angel.

Towards the end of the second and final half of the show, a group of models sat down and laid down in various places, each model wearing different clothes. Two female models on opposite sides of the room were also holding wine glasses, with a model in a blood red dress holding a glass with grapes, while a model in a black dress held a glass containing what looked like wine. water.

At the end of the show, the audience cheered and demanded an encore. Before finally wrapping up the show, Singh took the time to thank everyone at FADS.

Once again, I want to thank everyone who supported me. Singh said looking back on his last four years at FADS. We have really created something extraordinary.