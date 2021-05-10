Duke’s men’s tennis falls in South Florida in NCAA tournament first round

The game was a bite from the start, but it was not in Duke’s favor.

The Blue Devils fell 2-4 to South Florida in the first round of NCAA tournaments on Saturday, ending their season high and low with 12 wins and 11 losses. The doubles opening point in Gainesville, Fla. Was a hotly contested one, with Andrew Zhang and Michael Heller starting strong for the Blue Devils with their 6-3 victory, but the victory was abruptly followed by a 6-2 straight. defeats, leaving Duke down one point before the singles.

The double stitch creates a lot of momentum because it’s the first one. We played really well at two doubles and we won it first, and at one and three we just had a ton of chances early on that we didn’t have, and we just seemed to be a little down. on these courts it’s one of the worst doubles points we’ve played. recently, said head coach Ramsey Smith. It set the tone a bit, and we challenged the guys to try and get the momentum back in singles. “

The team briefly grabbed that hallowed momentum, as sophomore Garrett Johns quickly worked on his South Florida opponent, winning 6-1, 6-4 before any other singles match was over. But in line with Dukes’ back-and-forth season, the afternoon then shifted to the south, with seniors Sean Sculley and Edu Guell both losing in straight sets to their southern counterparts. Florida.

Those losses left the Blue Devils down 1-3 with three games to finish, and with four points needed for victory in college tennis, Duke had to be perfect for the rest of the day to advance to the knockout stages. This is where the excitement really set in, as the last three singles matches were over three sets and were tight until the last shot.

We really got our momentum going about two hours after the singles started, ”said Smith. Zhang [was] in a third set and fight, Dale [was] a set and a break and so he was in the third, Luca [Keist] was up in the third set. Zhang managed to finish in a very close tiebreaker, and I felt really good that Dale was going to win. ”

Zhang’s dramatic victory in a 7-5 third set made it 2-3, but Luca Keists’ loss to South Florida senior Pierre Luquet secured the victory for the Bulls. Luquet wasn’t overly aggressive in his fight with Keist, but he was just more consistent and did more balls when it mattered most.

[Keist] has an aggressive style of play and plays his best when he comes forward and dictates, and his opponent is a complete counterpuncher, so he’s not looking to hit the winners but he’s passing well and he’s not looking to miss, Smith said. So unfortunately [Keist] just ended up missing more and the other guy found some assists. So it’s really unfortunate because I feel like if [Keist] wins that I think we win the game.

Despite the heartbreaking loss, Duke has much to be proud of this year. Just making it to the NCAA tournament is an accomplishment in itself, and in the regular season stretch, the Blue Devils were on the outside looking. The team fought back, scored some quality wins and entered the tournament as a non-32 team in the country, and ultimately ended the season one game away from securing a place in the round of 16. .

In terms of individual performances throughout the season, Smith highlighted the success of Dukes’ young players.

I think in general the young people have stepped up their efforts. I think [sophomore] Andrew Zhang was our MVP, he had the most singles wins, the most doubles wins, he did in many situations, “said Smith.” Freshman Andrew Dale really stepped up, Garrett Johns stepped up and played every single and double game and was nationally ranked in both. You know they’re all sophomores and freshmen.

So despite the year of ups and downs, the team can hold their heads high with a bright future. And the year isn’t quite over for all of the Blue Devils, as Johns and Sculley have qualified for the NCAA Doubles Championship and travel to Orlando, Fla. To represent Duke in late May.