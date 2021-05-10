What can we learn from the roles of men in the anti-sexist consent campaigns of the 1970s?

S

enior legislatorsin Australia,powerful teachersat Frances Sciences Po Undergraduate College andelite schools in Britainhave all been recently charged with failing to deal with rape and sexual misconduct. In the face of these issues, talking about rape culture (the normalization of rape and sexual violence) has provided a hard-hitting way to call on the powerful.

This calculation is not the first, however. Watching the Me Too movement,2010s slutwalksand the long-standing efforts of feminist activists to highlight male violence, it seems that exposing misconduct does not bring down the structures of abuse and impunity quickly enough.

There are many reasons. Victims and survivors are widely wary of the criminal justice system because of themodels of injustice and discrimination. Calls to educate boys and men about consent, respect for women and gender justice are vague.

In the 1970s, feminist activism revealed a catalog of male violence that permeates women’s daily lives. Organizations such asWomen against violence against womenand books like Susan BrownmillersAgainst our will (1975)turbocharged the problem. New rape hotline networks, women’s shelters and Reclaim the Night campaigns have been creative and proactive responses. What was different then, however, was the active and organized response of some men.

The male anti-sexist movement

For a radical minority, encouraging men to campaign against rape culture was an opportunity to listen to and learn from feminists and to effect change in male socialization. The 70’smale anti-sexist movementwas particularly active in Australia, the United States, France, Great Britain, Denmark and the Netherlands, and had an infrastructure of magazines, conferences, men’s centers and local men’s groups anti-sexists.

Its members were passionately committed to the issue of male violence suffered by women, queer and non-binary people, as well as men and boys. So what can we learn from their activism?

Myresearchon the anti-sexist men’s movement discovered men who identified with feminist goals who created groups such as Men Against Violence Against Women, active in Cardiff in the 1980s. Avis, glorified violence against women, applied graffiti to sexually objectifying ads, and handed out stickers declaring rape to be violence, not sex.

In focus groups, anti-sexist men examined their own behavior and criticized their own relationships. In Bristol, London and Nottingham, men have also worked with the Move network (Men Overcoming Violence). Move has offered counseling to abusive men through probation and referrals to social work, challenging both sexism and homophobia.

Still, many women struggled to see how men could be part of the solution after years of sexist socialization. The issue of rape was often understood as so deeply ingrained in the way gender worked in society that it was seen as structuring every encounter between men and women.

Small rapes

Women’s liberation activists of the 1970s and 1980s viewed male violence as a universal phenomenon. Similar to today’s discussions of rape culture, feminist theorists have discussed the idea of ​​petty rapes, heckling, stares and wolf whistles that women encounter in pubs and on the streets. , routine microaggressions in the workplace, pinching buttocks and comments on the body. These behaviors were part of the constant threat posed by what the anti-sexist activistJohn Stoltenberg called the values ​​of rape in our conduct.





Male activists continued to hand out anti-rape stickers, but many were put off by the progress when rape was defined so broadly and seemed to include all possible sex.

Writers and theoristsAndra Medea and Kathleen Thompsondefined rape in 1974 as any sexual intimacy, whether through direct physical contact or not, imposed on one person by another. In radical feminism, rape has been conceptually broadened to include a wide range of interactions, which has complicated matters for the anti-sexist movement of men. Although male activists continued to distribute anti-rape stickers, many of them were disheartened by the progress when rape was defined so broadly and seemed to include all possible sexual relations.

A survey of students at the University of Essex in 1980 showed how this played out on an intimate level. Because of these broader definitions of rape, men who believed themselves to be anti-sexist broke away from feminist activism, either by positioning themselves as victims or by taking precautions so extreme that they began to consider it. interaction with women as being totally prohibited.

One man described his struggle between the objectification of women and the physical fantasy of women. Another said he couldn’t stop his sexual desire for women, but became at least half convinced by his female partner that it was a form of discrimination. Others became more immodest or even began to talk about the liberation of men and the need for men to heal their wounds. This change has given rise to a growing movement for men’s rights. Increasingly focused on child custody disputes and other issues blamed on feminists, this movement is still alive.today.

However, clearer models ofconsent training in the 2010s seemed to create a positive change for men’s anti-rape activism. Perhaps ironically, the ideas about consent had come from sadomasochistic circles, a world that has caused considerable feminist concern but provided practical and practical models of affirmation (yes means yes) and enthusiastic consent (ask first. and ask often). These models have spread more recently in practical schools and community programs where sexual consent is standardized. Instead of talking painfully and comprehensively about rape, consent is presented as being as simple asto offer and accept a cup of tea.

The non-consensual behavior of men and boys all over the world should be seen as a problem. But talking about rape culture is best understood as a way to get things done; it makes headlines, but can hinder behavior change in men and boys due to confusion over what constitutes healthy sexual approaches. Like the problematic use of petty rape in the 1970s and 1980s, certain terms can lead men to disengage altogether. Campaigns are best organized around clear, positive role models of good sexual behavior; that’s the conversation that needs to start with your boys, colleagues, students, and friends.

Lucy Delap is a Lecturer in Modern British History and Gender at Murray Edwards College, University of Cambridge. This article first appeared on The conversation