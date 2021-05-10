Fashion
These 11 lesser-known French brands are fashion’s best-kept secrets
I often find myself in conflict between wanting to tell you about all the amazing purchases and brands I see on my travels and wanting to keep them somewhat silent. Not from you, of course, but from the masses who might cause an item to sell before I could get my hands on it, or for a cool, independent brand, I was pretty happy to suddenly fall all over the place overnight. It’s selfish, I know what can I say? There is light and darkness in each of us. However, I do not hesitate to share my latest discoveries.
Like me, a lot Who what to wear UK the readers are avowed francophiles, people with an appreciation for everything related to French. I’m not ashamed to admit that I’m obsessed with French style, French influencers and just about anything that can help me achieve the I didn’t say what they have when it comes to dressing. I buy a large part of my clothes from French brands when I don’t; they look a lot like the Gallic part. So imagine my excitement when my editor, Emma Spedding, asked me to hunt down the best, lesser-known French brands. Challenge accepted.
As long as there is a couple you might have heard of, or maybe even have a piece of you must be a fashion lover if you’ve found yourself here, after all the majority of the brands I’ve found are still relatively unknown on UK soil. So, if you’re ready for the influx of compliments you’re sure to receive when you step out in an article that exudes French allure, scroll down below to check out 11 lesser-known French brands you’ll love.
1. MIRAE
BUY MIRAE:
Mirae Elle dress in yellow (250)
Mirae Dolly Dress in Pink (230)
Mirae Faye Dress in Green (150)
2. MUSIER
SHOP MUSIER:
Musician Love top (90)
Musician Terrazzo dress (160)
Musician Nunca skirt (120)
3. MICHEL VIVIEN
MICHEL VIVIEN SHOP:
Michel Vivien Golden sandals (580)
Michel Vivien Black asymmetric flat shoes (480)
Michel Vivien Slingblack heels (520)
4. BOUGUESSA
BUY BOUGUESSA:
Bouguessa Addis Shirt (426)
Bouguessa High Kiran (438)
Bouguessa Liezl pants (438)
5. LUXURY PROVENCE
BUY LUXURY PROVENCE:
Luxury Provence Camille jumpsuit (365)
Luxury Provence Skirt Apron (365)
Luxury Pronvence Juliette dress (425)
6. COVERS
BUY COPERNI:
Blankets Micro Baguette shoulder bag (425)
Blankets Slip the bag (475)
Blankets Baguette shoulder bag (550)
7. Imperfect Paris
IMPERFECT SHOP PARIS:
Imperfect Paris Austrian blouse (69)
Imperfect Paris Wicker bag (59)
Imperfect Paris Jean Levi’s Vintage (75)
8. MARCIA
BUY MARCIA:
Marcia Tchikiboum dress (350)
Marcia Fantomette jumpsuit (425)
Marcia Tartan tank top (95)
9. GRANNY’S HANDS
SHOP GRANNY’S HANDS:
Granny’s Hands Brigette knit (135)
Granny’s Hands Lollipop Top (95)
Granny’s Hands Collette sweater (125)
10. MAISONCLO
MAISONCLO SHOP:
HouseClo Angele blouse (240)
HouseClo Sophia skirt (160)
HouseClo Chloé dress (265)
11. ROUJE
BUY ROUJE:
Rouje Amalia dress (165)
Rouje Capuchin skirt (130)
Rouje Romeo Cardigan (165)
