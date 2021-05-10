Trina Machacek: one garment at a time







Trina machacek If you know your wardrobe or dresser, you know exactly where your favorite shirt, pants, or fit live.

Depending on the season, I have a favorite t-shirt for the summer and a sweatshirt for the winter. Of course, I don’t have a favorite dress. I don’t even have a dress. Why I have a few pairs of shoes that would go with a dress is still a mystery to me. I think maybe at some point in my past I had to dress to be successful, and those shoes rushed to hide in the back of the closet when all the things that made me pull on a dress have been discontinued.

I know it’s not a girl / guy thing. We all have this favorite, it feels too good to throw it off and it fits like new, a memorable piece of clothing. But! Yes one but poorly adjusted. Believe me here, they don’t look like new when they’re older than your favorite movie. Especially if this film is only available in black and white.

I looked at my favorite t-shirt just a few days ago because summer is always coming. I found, to my disappointment, a tiny hole in the fabric. Oh, I still plan to wear it. Come on. This is my favorite t-shirt.

I know a guy who has a favorite Seattle Seahawks shirt and I think he’ll wear it with him to heaven. I know a girl who would live in her ZZ Top shirt if she could get away with it. To be sure I would let her do just that. I would, however, become her owner if she ever got bored of it.

So yeah, this love of t-shirts with holes, stains, elongated necks, and worn out in areas where they shouldn’t be worn crosses the male / female line of laundry items we all seem to cling to.

Human nature is an incredible thing to dissect. Just look at this clothes problem. Do you think a dog or a cat or a fish gets up on a beautiful summer day, looks in their closet and says: Well, what should I wear today? No, only we humans do this. Well we humans who don’t live in nudist colonies.

Oh, and I would bet that even they are trying to decide what kind of earrings or shoes to wear in the sun. Come on, we all want to look our best, even naked. Let’s move on before it gets weirder.

I wish I could know all the stories behind how all of our favorite clothes came into our possessions. Here’s mine for those keeping track. Well, could you take a look at that? I’m wearing my favorite sweatshirt as I write this story. It is of course heather gray. I’ve tried many colors over the years, but this light gray seems to scream my name as I look at other piles of sweatshirts in the stores and mountains of catalogs I seem to have. My go-to color for other things seems to be fluorescent lime green. But I continue, again no.

The delicious heather gray seems to have the ability to hide a myriad of past spills and dances I’ve encountered with meals of yore. I would estimate this sweatshirt age to be around 22. So comfortable, but as we can all tell from our favorite body liner pieces, it still looks good, if only to me.

Over the years, it took me many naps. Inside and outside. I have had many adventures and seen miles and miles of highways and two-lanes throughout the life that travel with me. My favorite sweatshirt has its own personality and of course in big black letters and the style spells out its own take on life. Very happy with the words printed on the front and me. I absolutely and strongly agree with the words. This is what he reads, OMNIA MIHI LINGVA GRAECASVNT.

Of course I could tell you what that means! But what a pleasure that would be. I bought it from one of those crazy catalogs we all seem to have over the years of our lives. It occurred to me at one point in my life that his message struck the proverbial nail on the head. I’ll tell you this. At that point he was telling exactly how I was feeling and to a large extent he still screams how I feel today and every day as I go through life.

Trina Machacek lives in Eureka. Her latest book, They Call Me Weener, is available on Amazon.com or email her at [email protected] for instructions on how to get a signed copy.







