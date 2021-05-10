NCAA men’s football tournament: Washington offers Pitt a different challenge

After Pitt’s men’s football team won 4-0 over Central Florida in the third round of the NCAA Men’s Football Tournament on Thursday, there would be little time to savor the victory.

The Panthers, according to head coach Jay Vidovich, were already receiving adequate nutrition and recovering after playing two games in five days and focusing on their next opponent, the No.7 seed of the Washington Huskies.

“There would be continued recovery and sleep, we will have to do more COVID testing and resume training,” Vidovich confirmed.

There are no days off for a men’s soccer program at a game of his very first appearance in the College Cup (Final Four). For all milestones achieved (primarily the furthest program in the NCAA tournament, the most wins in program history – 15 – in addition to hitting 134 team points is an academic record for a single season), the Panthers as a group are focused on the next job at hand.

“We’re going to continue with active recovery and start breaking down the Washington game, developing tactics,” Vidovich added, then said there were varying times for training sessions ahead. “We are at the mercy of the NCAA. They let us know what we can and cannot do. So we’ll use the next three days to recuperate and prepare for Washington. “

It was also clear that even just an hour after winning a third round match, Vidovich and his coaching staff already had an excellent knowledge of their next opponent.

SCOUTING THE HUSKIES

Conference: Pac-12

Record: 12-3

Head Coach: Jamie Clark

Expected formation: 4-4-2

Like Pitt, Washington (12-3) is also on the verge of its very first College Cup appearance.

In the previous season (2019 NCAA Tournament), they were in one spot, sitting at the gate of the last four Division I football games before losing to eventual national champions Georgetown. The Huskies were the sixth seed in last year’s NCAA tournament and lost on a pair of late goals to eventual champion Hoyas in the quarterfinals.

“The reputation of the program is fantastic. They got to the elite eight. They have young men who make them the pros and who are successful. It’s a very motivated team. They have a history of success, ”Vidovich said of his early thoughts on the Huskies.

One of the nation’s most scoring teams and the team with the most goals in the first two games, Pitt will now face their toughest defensive unit since taking on ACC rival Clemson. The Huskies have won eight clean sheets, giving up just 10 goals and allowing just 47 total shots on their goal in 15 games played in 2021.

The final two clean sheets were won in the second and third rounds of the NCAA tournament, each by a 2-0 margin, against the Grand Canyon and the State of Missouri.

“They have a coach who has organized them very well defensively,” said Vidovich. “They’re like a mid-level team playstyle in the prime minister position.”

For the purpose, the Huskies are anchored by sophomore Sam Fowler. Fowler is recording a higher percentage of shots this season (77.8% vs. 72.4%) and was named to the second team in the Pac-12, allowing UW to finish second in the Pac-12 with the fewest goals against. .

Sam was awesome there, Washington coach Jamie Clark told the Seattle Times. We needed a leader and I don’t think that has anything to do with age and he’s very confident there and really keeps the guys on their toes.

While Pitt has had the opportunity to punish his previous NCAA tournament opponents Monmouth and Central Florida, after pushing them to mistakes and defensive failures, Vidovich expects Washington to be more organized and prepared for what Pitt will throw at them.

How well are they organized as a unit? He went so far as to say that they are like an EPL team that is battle tested, accustomed to playing against the toughest competition, and adept at counterattacking and destroying the surface.

“They direct people a lot on the channels. They put the ball in space. They are trying to support you. They put balls in the box and create scrums, so it’s an extremely difficult team to play. They will create a lot of challenges, it will be the opposite of what we have seen today.

Using a dominant second half to beat the Missouri State Bears 2-0 Thursday in Cary, NC, Washington secured goals from Lucas Meek and Nick Scardina to retire and seal the victory.

79 ‘| What a game for two of Threadgold and Scardina! https://t.co/SWrbzlUuXA MSU 0

YOUR 2#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/12NAdWPjZO – Washington Men’s Football (@UW_MSoccer) May 6, 2021

Getting back to Vidovich’s point about Washington’s ability to put balls into the box and score in scrum, they’ve been so successful in the NCAA tournament so far. All of the Huskies’ goals in the NCAA tournament have come from set pieces and crosses into the box, including a center’s first goal Thursday against Missouri State to break a scoreless affair.

65 ‘| Kossa-Rienzi sends it and Meek takes care of the rest! https://t.co/SWrbzlUuXA MSU 0

YOUR 1#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/O07PcKPpq8 – Washington Men’s Football (@UW_MSoccer) May 6, 2021

Scardina (6 goals), a forward, Meek (6 goals) and Dylan Teves (7 goals) both midfielders, are Washington’s top scorers for a very balanced attack that continued to find enough goal even without Tevas. , who has been out of action since UW defeated UCLA in early April.

Pitt will need to be ready for every free kick and corner.

44 ‘| How lucky for Meek just before the half! https://t.co/SWrbzlUuXA MSU 0

YOUR 0#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/AmtWQJDWYi – Washington Men’s Football (@UW_MSoccer) May 6, 2021

In the second round against the Grand Canyon, a precise volley to Christian Soto’s lower corner turned out to be game time for the Huskies.

Sotos’ second goal of the season doubled Washington’s lead in the 55th minute. The goal was created after a throw-in from the first time Kalani Kossa-Rienzi was cleared by the GCU defense, only to find Soto who was waiting at the top of the box to bring the ball calmly into the lower right corner of the net.

The Washington offense returned to its best after being ruled out by Stanford in the Pac10 final, scoring two goals on 11 shots, six of which were on target.

On Thursday, the Bears beat the Huskies 12-11, but Fowler saved all six shots on goal to keep the Bears scoreless for the second time since 2018, and won praise from the Missouri State coach.

We went out and played the way we wanted to, said Missouri state associate coach Michael Seabolt. All credit goes to the Huskies, they fought hard and made it difficult for us. We felt like we were leaving a bit on the table and doing what we wanted to do, but not long enough.

Pitt’s offense has been diverse this season and they will need to pull out all the stops against UW. Perhaps more importantly, they’ll need to take their chances when they can break the Huskies.

On Thursday, Pitt scored three goals on his first three shots, an incredible efficiency rate. However, in their two losses to No.1 Clemson, another stingy defensive team, Pitt failed to create enough quality scoring opportunities.

“If you watched us in the fall and spring, we were pretty good with our goals,” Vidovich said after Thursday’s win.

If they pass the test against a stingy Washington side, Pitt is sure to deserve his very first College Cup appearance.

