Gucci to present its next collection in Los Angeles – WWD





MILAN – Six years after Alessandro Michele’s first cruise show for Gucci in New York at the Dia-Art Foundation, the designer plans to return to the United States. Michele will showcase her upcoming collection for Gucci with an in-person fashion show in Los Angeles on November 3. The show will coincide with the 10th LACMA Art + Film Gala, which will take place on November 6, of which Gucci is the founding and principal sponsor. In May 2020, Gucci was due to host its cruise show in San Francisco, but the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented the brand from carrying out that plan. Over the previous five years, Michele had transported the brand’s cruise collections to different locations, all steeped in history and culture. In addition to the Dia Art Foundation, locations included the Cloisters of Westminster Abbey in London; the Palatine Gallery of Palazzo Pitti in Florence; the Promenade des Alyscamps in Arles and the Capitoline Museums in Rome. Michele, however, has now changed the pace of Gucci collections. In 2020, five years after his debut at home, in the midst of a global pandemic, the creator decided to abandon what he called “the worn-out ritual of seasons and parades to find a new cadence, closer to my expressive . call. We will meet only twice a year, to share chapters of a new story. He devised new names for the collections, inspired by the world of music. After Epilogue, the concluding chapter of Michele’s previous story, presented in July of last year during Milan Digital Fashion Week, Michele made with Gus Van Sant a series of seven episodes for his collection “Opening of Something That Never Ended ”airing in November 2020, tapping like Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Florence Welch, among others. Last month, in a first step of the year marking Gucci’s centenary, Michele presented his “Aria” collection through a film he again directed, this time with Floria Sigismondi, revisiting a number of creations. emblematic of the brand, from the Bamboo bag to the Flora Motif and the introduction of an innovative tie with Balenciaga. On occasion, the designer told WWD that he felt “free,” giving the collections “a natural rhythm”. “Of course, there is more responsibility in this self-pacing, and I want to listen to the company and position the brand in a respectful way. I see that there is a very democratic movement, designers position their brands in such a way as to avoid embarrassing others. Michele revealed during the interview that the Aria collection will be showcased in Shanghai later this spring.







