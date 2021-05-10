









May 09, 2021 – 5:01 PM CEST





hellomagazine.com

Catherine Tyldesley wears a wedding dress on her special birthday – EXCLUSIVE



To celebrate her fifth wedding anniversary, Catherine tyldesley returned to Colshaw Hall in Cheshire where she got married five years ago – even wearing the same tailored lace and ivory dress by Philip Armstrong to mark the occasion.

MORE: Catherine Tyldesley Shows Off Her Luxurious Bathroom Renovation – And Her Co-Stars Strictly Endorse

In dizziness HELLO! photoshoot, the 37-year-old actress and her husband Tom Pitfield, 35 – dressed in her original wedding attire – relive memories of their big day on May 21, 2016, at the grade II listed Jacobean-style mansion, joined by their six – a son Alfie, one year old when they got married.

Loading the player …

LOOK BACK: Catherine Tyldesley looks radiant in her family winter wonderland photoshoot

“I fell in love with my wedding dress again”, she says. HELLO!. “I had no idea how I would feel wearing it and I was delighted that I liked it just as much – and that after the lockdown I could fit in!”

RELATED: Meet the Next Generation of Coronation Street! The adorable children of the cast

AFTER: Catherine Tyldesley reveals her son Alfie’s epic playhouse – and we’re in awe

His wedding guests included many famous faces from Coronation Street, in which she appeared for seven years. “I have never lost touch with my Corrie family. Whatever I do, I have always had a lot of support from them,” says Catherine, who has since performed on television. Scarborough and Point of view, and participated in Come strictly dance in 2019.

The star revealed she would love to be a mom again

Much of his happiness today is Alfie. “Becoming a mom is the best thing that ever happened to me. Being with my boys is my happy place.“

Despite this, Catherine has had a tough time over the past year, struggling with a hormonal imbalance that has had a dramatic effect on her body.

“My body seemed to think it was pregnant. I did so many tests that I was convinced that I was actually pregnant and even had morning sickness, but in fact my body was just mimicking a pregnancy. My endocrinologist said she had never seen such a reaction.

“I felt like I had given birth without having a baby. I gained weight even though I was eating well and training hard. It was only now that I felt I regained my body.”

The couple got married five years ago

From the future and having another child, she says HELLO!: “Three of us are so happy and we never feel like something is missing, but would I like another child? Yes I think I would, so if that happens then it’s wonderful. If not, I’m blessed to have Alfie. “

Adoption is something she hopes their future will hold as well: “I feel very passionate. It’s one of the greatest things you can do for another person; there are so many children out there who are need good homes. “

For more details on Colshaw Hall, visit colshawhall.com

To read the full article, get the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to have the magazine delivered to you for free every week or purchase the digital edition online through our Apple or Google apps.