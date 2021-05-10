Fashion
Daniela Karnuts of luxury fashion brand, Safiyaa
Simplicity is believed to be the ultimate sophistication. And so, meet Daniela Karnuts and her demi-couture brand, Safia.
Sitting elegantly at the intersection of striking and minimal, expect a luxury clothing line that incorporates clean lines and block colors. At the heart of the London-based brand is confident tailoring, which perfectly reflects the confident and strong women who wear the brand. And there are many, from Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (remember this red dress) and Michelle Obama to Jennifer Lopez and Kate Winslet; wall flowers don’t need to apply, Safiyaa is for today’s smart, stylish and daring women.
Founder and Creative Director, Karnuts talks about her brand journey to date, moments of ganging and how she sees her label evolving.
Felicity Carter: What is your earliest memory of fashion?
Daniela Karnuts: My mother and my grandmother. I have been fortunate to be raised by very elegant women who have always loved and made their own style evolve. My grandmother would bring me back dresses from her travels that were very unique and inspired my imagination from an early age.
FC: Who or what has had the greatest impact on you as a designer?
DK: I wouldn’t say it was one person, but rather my deep interest in watching real women express themselves through their clothes. I have always loved watching women and how they style their hair through the different facets of their lives.
FC: How would you sum up the aesthetics of the label?
DK: Safiyaa was founded with the intention of creating a wardrobe that would always be sophisticated and refined and that would meet the needs of women in all aspects of life. Particular attention is paid to silhouettes and tailoring, provided that when an item of clothing fits you well, it inspires confidence and strength.
The principles of the brand are femininity, modernity and sustainability. Each piece is completely made to order from start to finish using traditional techniques in our own workshops, and we have no overproduction or out of stock.
FC: What is the first piece you designed?
DK: The first piece was a high waist pencil skirt paired with a silk top that created a gorgeous color-blocked look.
FC: What were the points that changed the situation for the label?
DK: Meghan Markle wearing our dresses three times were highlights for Safiyaa. I am also extremely proud that Michelle Obama wears Safiyaa on several occasions. Both embody the brand: our clients are strong, independent women with strong careers and style.
In terms of items, Safiyaa is known for her perfectly fitted high-waisted pants, the Halluana and for the Kalika dress. All of our heavy crepe garments are available in over 50 colors.
FC: What collection are you designing at the moment and what’s on the moodboard?
DK: I just finished designing 5 collections and am starting to work on RS21, Lounge Winter and Essentials IV.
I’m very inspired by my research on chunky knit crochet styles for Lounge Winter and the subtle color schemes for all of these upcoming collections as well as some interesting hardware components to further refine each piece.
FC: How would you like your brand to evolve?
DK: The pandemic has been a big development for the brand although we are already developing a wider daywear offering in 2019. 2020 has put this aspect of development in laser focus and we have worked to offer our customers a sophisticated approach. loungewear, and once women started working from home and attending fewer events, we focused more on that aspect.
We have launched an Essentials collection, which encompasses knits, denim (certified sustainable) and poplin shirts as well as vegan leather. Our loungewear collection was particularly well received – it consists of luxurious cashmere sweaters, slip dresses and languid tunics and pants in durable jersey and separate silk. It is an extremely elegant and beautiful version of loungewear.
FC: What is the 5-year plan?
DK: We continue to expand to become a full-fledged global lifestyle brand. We are expanding our Essentials and Loungewear offering and we have also seen our evening wear category regain strength as the world slowly reopens. We expect business to grow again as people start to attend events and celebrations. Bridal is another area for us that has seen a steady increase over the past 2 years since its launch.
Sustainability is another priority for me. I spend a lot of time sourcing fabrics and looking for ways to make our brand more aware. Over the next 2 years, we plan to open private showrooms in Hong Kong, Singapore and New York as well as in Shanghai and build a third workshop in Asia.
Learn more about the Safiyaa website.
