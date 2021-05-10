Fashion
Has so much time in pajamas changed the dress code?
SOFT READERS: Not for the first time, Miss Manners is taken aback by the latest fashion trends.
There are claims that after living in casual clothes for so long, people will never go back to structured clothes. And there are counter claims that after hanging out in sweaty clothes for so long, people will be anxious to get dressed.
Let’s skip the nave, but the automatic protest that it is superficial to notice and interpret clothing, and also the mistaken belief that etiquette only applies to formal situations – thus freeing people to behave badly at the house – and that the label would therefore favor dressing. All the time.
Before the pandemic, if Miss Manners can look back so far back, we had been reduced to two styles of dress: Casual and Prom-Wedding-Awards Ceremony. As the latter category doesn’t touch most people’s lives often, the result was pretty much All Casual, All the Time.
But then came sequestration, and Casual became the more formal dress, at least from the waist up. Miss Manners has no objection to what she can’t see, as long as those exposed to it don’t. Etiquette is good for going about one’s own business.
But when one returns to public life, it seems to him that a lot of fun is lost when there is no variety. Wasn’t this a sign of an oppressed proletariat that they all wore similar, drab, monotonous, practical clothes – as opposed to those of us free to exercise our individuality?
Granted, that sometimes poses problems: schoolchildren arguing over status symbols their families cannot afford, for example. Disputes over which part of the body should be protected from public view. Reputedly chic items that are not only uncomfortable, but can cause bodily harm. And styles that cause a shock – whether it’s because they’re vulgar, silly, or whatever everyone will be wearing next year.
Clothing fights are so common between parents and children, employers and employees, that they are considered part of normal life.
And there is a powerful industry dedicated to ensuring that our standards of decency and even beauty are constantly changing.
Despite all of this, Miss Manners would think it’s a shame if people all took – or perhaps continued – slumped in their jammies. It’s nice to relax backstage, in part because of the contrast to being in public. The tradeoff between comfort and style is overkill, except for those who insist on wearing stiletto heels or tight pants.
Beyond that, it’s a shame to limit life to one fad and one mood. Variety is stimulating, in that behavior tends to be influenced by dress – so, for example, what was once professional attire sparked a professional attitude, and fancy clothing contributed to a festive spirit.
So, yes, Miss Manners is hoping for a return to comfortably structured clothing, but only because you don’t have to have to attend a wedding to play dress up.
DEAR MISS MANNERS: I have a friend whom I have known since childhood. We live on different continents so we didn’t see each other often, but our friendship continued even after we got married.
Since the lockdown, being able to zoom in with my friend and his wife every month or so has been a miracle. However, I would like to have some time with just my friend. I don’t find a polite way to say that I would like to talk to my friend without the company of his wife. Can you?
SOFT READER: Yes. Your devices also allow you to make phone calls.
Please direct questions to Miss Manners on her website, www.missmanners.com; to his e-mail, [email protected]; or by regular mail to Miss Manners, Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.
