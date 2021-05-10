Man Crush Monday: 5 times Shahid Kapoor showed us how to pull off ethnic outfits for formal and casual occasions

The actor, who spent 18 years in the film industry today, is one of Bollywood’s hottest men. Here are the times when Shahid Kapoor made a strong case for Indian ethnic outfits.

One of the best players in the Indian film industry today has to be Shahid Kapoor. From his debut in Ishk Vishq, the actor has come a long way to his roles in Padmaavat, Udta Punjab and Kabir Singh. Not just on screen, ShaSha has also managed to garner a lot of attention for her choice of outfits. While he loves his comfortable, relaxed t-shirts and stylish suits, he also manages to pull off kurtas with absolute ease and panache. Here are five times he made a strong case for ethnic attire.

For a wedding reception in 2019, Shahid looked dapper in an ivory sherwani by Rohit Bal. He wore statement buttons and a detailed gold embroidery design on the sleeves and in different corners of the outfit. Worn over white pants and simple brown shoes, this outfit made all the difference.

At another event, Shahid upped his style game by choosing a simple black bandhgala with gold buttons and matching cufflinks. Worn over white pajamas and worn with black dress shoes and a pair of black sunglasses, Shahid looked super cool in this outfit.

Jumping on the neon bandwagon, Shahid made quite a statement in a bright lemon yellow cotton kurta with a white patch pocket. He wore it over black pants and wore it with cool chunky sneakers and mirror sunglasses.

Although he is mostly seen in solid colors, the actor also manages to get prints exceptionally well. Case in point, this brown bandhgala with a black floral print all over that he wore over black cropped pants and sleek leather dress shoes.

Back in casuals, Shahid opted for a clean, monotonous look in the form of a black silk linen kurta paired with matching pants and dress shoes. He looked crisp and stylish effortlessly in the outfit and also argued for a monotonous walk-in closet!

Which of her ethnic looks is your favorite? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Noah Centineo: 5 Style Tips EVERY Man Must Take From The Star To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before