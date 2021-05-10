Dry and iron your laundry hands-free and quickly with the Village Vanguard hot air dryer





Keep your laundry dry and wrinkle-free, even during the rainy season! As spring turns to summer and warmer weather arrives, we begin to prepare our rain boots and umbrellas for the impending arrival of Rainy season in Japan. For most Japanese, this also means find a better way to dry your clothes for a month, because tumble dryers are not common and there is no sun outside to hang them up to dry. Fortunately, the Village Vanguard accessories, gifts and gag shop is here with a solution: the “Dryer without creases and without ironing 2”. Yes, this article, called “Iron Ira ~ zu 2” in Japanese, which literally translates to “No need to iron 2”, is both an air dryer and an iron, all in one. It is designed to dry all kinds of clothes, from button down shirts to jeans and shorts! And it’s pretty fast too; you can dry a button-down shirt in about 30 minutes and a pair of jeans in about 100 minutes. The secret of this amazing device is the airbag drying system he uses. Simply put the garment on the appropriate air bag – for example, button a shirt on the torso-shaped bag -, attach it to the machine, and turn it on. Hot air between 70 and 80 degrees Celsius (158 to 176 degrees Fahrenheit) will fill the bag and begin to dry the item by gently stretching the fabric to keep it wrinkle free. The shirt bag is available in medium and large sizes, so you can dry a wide range of shirts. The trouser bag is available in one size, but should also fit many trouser sizes, which means you can use it to dry both men’s and women’s clothes. You can even use the accompaniment T-shaped holder for hanging socks and underwear inside the bag to dry them, too much! With this gadget, you can stop bringing your work shirts to the dry cleanersbecause the Iron Ira ~ zu 2 will do the drying and ironing for you, which will save you a lot of time, money and hassle. The fact that it dries jeans much faster than hanging them outside is also a lifeline. In addition, since the hot air dries your clothes quickly, this prevents them from growing microorganisms and making your home smell of disgusting damp. On the left are the costs and time required to dry clean your shirts and jeans, and on the right are the time and money required to use the Iron Ira ~ zu 2. And do not forget the absolute shock you will gift it to your friends and family when they see a pair of legs sticking out of the floor in your living room! Really, this device is all pluses and no minuses. The Iron Ira ~ zu 2 is currently available for pre-order at Village Vanguard’s online store for 12,800 yen (US $ 117.31) and is expected to ship to buyers between mid-May and the end of May. If you are thinking of alternative clothes drying solutions for this rainy season, this might be a good option, and for on-the-go emergencies we also recommend a portable clothes dryer, as no one likes walking around. wet socks all day! Source, images: Vanguard of the village

