“I am wonderful! – Fate responds to clothing criticism from Eurovision





Destiny Chukunyere, a participant in Malta’s Eurovision Song Contest, says she feels confident in the outfit she chose for the show, despite criticism on social media. Destiny is in Rotterdam to prepare for the competition. On Sunday evening, she performed the first dress rehearsal of I’m breaking, wearing a neon pink tassel outfit and matching knee high boots. Her dancers had the same pink look. Her outfit sparked a series of comments, from those who said it showed her confidence and matched the song’s uplifting message, to others criticizing her as “ tacky ” and unflattering. Speaking at a Eurovision Song Contest held after her performance, Destiny was asked why she liked her choice of outfit, which has been described as a ‘daring, Beyonce’ look. “I trust it and that’s what matters. I look gorgeous! I’m very happy with my look, ”said Destiny. “I chose it because I feel confident, I can move, I can shake and I can move,” she said. She explained that her song was about women feeling confident in their own skin and knowing their worth. “We must not let social media influence us because we are so beautiful. I want women to feel good and confident about themselves. “ RELATED STORIES Former Malta weather Contributor Mel Hart, who has previously written on body shame and social media, praised Destiny’s choice. “Clothes don’t define women. Our actions do,” Hart wrote. Two former Labor MPs also spoke about Destiny’s outfit choice, presenting contrasting views. Claudette Abela Baldacchino said she admired Destiny’s outfit as she would never have thought of wearing such outfits when she was ‘grown up’. “It’s not about the wardrobe … it’s about the mainstream talk that tall women shouldn’t wear like this (…) but with women like Destiny, things might someday. switch …” Former Labor MP Claudette Abela Baldacchino applauded Destiny for her outfit choice. However, former Labor MEP Marlene Mizzi called Destiny’s outfit choice a ‘wardrobe malfunction’. “OMG !! Dawn bis-serjeta? (Are they serious?) Fire the person (s) from the closet (no idea who they are) before it’s too late.” Ira Losco, who placed second in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2002, wrote on social media that “if you can’t say anything nice, then don’t say anything at all.” Destiny has been at the top of bookmaker Eurovision odds for months. But after last night’s performance, France is now in the lead, Malta slipping into second. The 18-year-old singer was originally scheduled to represent Malta in the 2020 edition of the European competition, but saw that dream shattered when Eurovision was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Destiny will perform in the first semi-final on Tuesday, May 18, hoping to perform in the final on Saturday, May 22. Bookmakers now predict France will win Eurovision Song Contest Independent journalism costs money. Times of Malta support for the price of a coffee. Support us







