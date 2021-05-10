Who becomes beautiful now?





One of the indisputable benefits of social media has been an expansion of who and what we consider beautiful. (One of the unmistakable negatives has been ever greater commodification of oneself, but that’s a completely different letter.) I’m 46, old enough to remember when top models were almost uniformly white, tall, and thin. , and I’m still in awe of how, not too long ago, many of today’s most fascinating faces and bodies would never have found a fashion career, rejected before they even tried. to be too dark, too small, too big, too weird, too feminine, too masculine. The ability to say that I am beautiful and to really, truly believe that it may not be a fundamental right, but it too is revolutionary in its own way, reflecting contemporary upheavals in the way we perceive race, the gender, sexuality, abilities and size. Who is getting beautiful now? Anyone who thinks they are like that. Video A history of modern beauty in four chapters. Chapter 1: On the rise of strong oriental scents that reflect the political and cultural landscapes of their time, the 1980s. Chapter 2: On the 90s advancements in weaves, wigs and other black hairstyles that ushered in a new era of self-expression. Chapter 3: On vegetable oils, a simple fact of life in much of the world that, here in the West, began to take on an almost religious aura in the 2000s. Chapter 4: On men in make-up, a practice with a long history, but one that has really taken off over the past decade. In this issue, we take a look at four areas of hair, skin care, fragrance, and makeup that the beauty industry has been transformed into over the past four decades, and how those transformations have changed the way we are. have come to collectively see or review our physique. me. One of the most profound changes of recent years could be the degeneration of makeup. In her story, writer T in general, Megan OGrady, argues that a number of factors, the rise of vlogging, the integration of dating, the intertwining of queerness and gender identity, the Democratizations of celebrity have converged to create a cultural moment in which men – identified people find themselves experimenting with makeup in a way that would have been viewed as deeply subversive, if not dangerous, only a decade ago. Male rock n roll stars have had eyeliner and lipstick on stage for a long time, she admits, but it’s something different – it’s makeup not just for performance, but for everyday life. It’s makeup because women have long worn makeup as a sort of artifice, of course, but also as an invitation to see ourselves as we see ourselves, a much more intimate and revealing gesture.

