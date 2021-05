Renzo Rosso plans to unite luxury fashion in Italy

Diesel founder Renzo Rosso is on a mission to convince some of the small Italian fashion companies to come together. Rosso argues that its plan to consolidate the Italian luxury sector will allow the industry to be more competitive, fueling growth in technology and sustainability. According to BloombergRosso is arguing for a model similar to the one French fashion conglomerates have created over the years, citing LVMH and Kering as the main sources of inspiration. Fashion company Rosso believes that some small brands “will not be able to bear the costs of digital development, will not conclude an agreement with the large online platforms”. He adds: “Some fashion companies will have to accept partnerships, and these alliances will give them visibility that they never had before.” Although Italy has a range of internationally renowned brands, the luxury sector still does not have a national champion, unlike France where companies like LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and Kering SA have been leading since. many years. Rosso cites Italy’s new cordial atmosphere as a way for the sector to develop, saying: “Ermenegildo Zegna, Monclers Remo Ruffini, Patrizio Bertelli and Luigi Maramotti and I are making strategic decisions together”. Giorgio Armani has not ruled out a deal for his company if this plan were to materialize. It remains to be seen whether or not Rosso will garner enough support to move forward with his plan. Switching to the French-inspired model will be costly, especially as Rosso plans to invest in building better digital platforms for brands. Rosso founded the private company Only the Brave, or OTB, which recently acquired major fashion brands such as Maison Margiela, Viktor & Rolf, Marni and Jil Sander, “The group is growing, solid and very dynamic, thanks to to the fact that it is private. It would be easier to manage a listed company. At the moment, I am very involved. I have a big family, it’s much better to have a transparent company, with managers but with the family always in charge. In other fashion news, CELINE has released a new batch of MONOCHROMS premium basics.

