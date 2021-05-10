Philadelphia Hair Salons Adopt Gender-Neutral Pricing

Do you like Philadelphia? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia everyday.

When Ava Sambriski visited a hair salon a few years ago, a stylist responded to their request for a shortcut with confusion. The 22-year-old overheard another worker offer advice. “Just give it a men’s haircut,” the other stylist said.

“It was very hard to hear,” said Sambriski, who is not binary and uses the they / them pronouns. “But they saw short hair. And their first thought was, well, it’s for the men, not for the women, not for anybody else.

Adding to the insult, even though they got a so-called men’s haircut, they were still charged $ 70 – the price of a woman’s haircut.

Hair salons and barber shops are not always a safe space for LGBTQ people. Binary sex is built into day-to-day operations at best, with standard shorter cuts for men and longer styles assumed for women. The menu of gender-specific options means that people perceived to be women can be charged almost double for the same haircut as a man.

A search of the Dresscode Project, an international alliance of gender-integrating salons, was found 93% of LGBTQ people were badly sexist while having his hair cut.

“After having suffered this cut, I did not go back there,” recalls Sambriski. Instead, they found a place in their own neighborhood called Transfiguration Hair Studio.

The West Philly boutique, which opened two years ago at the 48th and Baltimore, employs almost entirely LGBTQ staff and offers a completely gender-free menu. Rather, the prices depend on your first visit and how long it will take for the style.

“We’re definitely looking to fill a void,” salon owner Angel Indelicato told Billy Penn. “We are creating a space for people who are non-conforming to gender, trans, queer. We want to keep all the space for that, and we don’t want to force anyone to what society tells them they should look like.

Several other Philly Lounge stores have also given up on gender-specific menus.

Halo Hair on East Passyunk revamped its menu about a month ago, after it became “impractical” to continue charging people different prices for the same haircut, according to stylist Claire Blickenderfer. Other local spots with gender-neutral prices include Juju Salon, André Richard Salon and Liquid salon, according to their websites.

Kensington’s Alchemy Hair Lab hasn’t had a gendered menu since it opened two and a half years ago. Owner Erica Engstrom has short hair and was tired of paying more for a haircut because she is female.

“The youngsters in the neighborhood love it and love it,” Engstrom said.

The owner of the Indelicato makeover clearly remembers the lessons from hairdressing school. The students were strictly trained to cut hair according to binary gender. A men’s cut is always short and boxy, instructors would say, while a women’s cut is long and round.

With that as the basis for many stylists, Indelicato said there are a ton of opportunities to make queer and trans people uncomfortable. It starts over the phone, when a receptionist asks if a client wants a men’s or women’s haircut. This also happens in the chair, when stylists are making choices about how to shape and style.

And it definitely happens when stylists call their clients at the end of their appointments, charging a fee based on their own assumptions about the client’s gender.

“A lot of trans and queer people feel like they’re in a living room, right away,” Transfiguration stylist Lola Gonzalez-Heres said. “Sitting on a chair, asking the stylist to project a specific style on them, it starts according to this menu.”

A bad haircut can be a big deal for anyone. But for LGBTQ people, it can trigger gender dysphoria – a feeling of distress when your appearance does not correspond to the sex you feel inside.

“Hearing people having the wrong sex in the chair around me I’m just like, my heart is in my throat. It’s terrible to hear it. It’s terrible to experience it, ”said Indelicato. “And that only compounds that feeling of discomfort in your body, your mind, your soul that emanates from every little thing you do all day.”

While working at another salon in Philly a few years ago, they received a question from a customer: Why don’t you have a gender-neutral menu?

“A light bulb just went out,” Indelicato said. “And I was like, ‘OK, yeah, we don’t have to do this.'”

Aside from two COVID-related closures, each lasting around four months, Indelicato said things have been going well since the studio opened in March 2019. They employ a coordinator and two stylists, and are looking to hire someone else to cut the hair – plus someone to do hair removal and skin care.

The pricing structure is fairly straightforward. If you’ve been there before, tours cost from $ 45 to $ 65 depending on your hair length. If it’s your first time, stylists do a full consultation to better understand your identity, and the cost ranges from $ 55 to $ 75.

The two years spent at Transfiguration were a breath of fresh air for client Sambriski. Their confidence was asserted a few months ago, when they started to grow their hair in a bob but quickly regretted it.

“Some gender issues came up, and I was like, ‘I feel like a boy with a wig!’” Sambriski recalls. “I said [Indelicato] that, and they were like, ‘OK, well, let’s fix it right now. What would be more affirmative for you? ”

Business has been booming at Transfiguration since the end of January, Indelicato said, with 15 to 20 first dates each week. Until now, most of them have been gay and trans people.

Sambriski understands why. “Anyone looking for a great haircut, especially for gay people in the community, should definitely come here,” Sambriski said. “It’s the only place I’ve ever considered coming to in Philadelphia, and it’s been a fantastic experience.”