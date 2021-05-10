Alex Jones reveals blooming baby bump in Zara of Dreams dress



















May 10, 2021 – 11:27 am CEST



Laura Sutcliffe Alex Jones looked amazing on The One Show wearing a yellow Zara midi dress, which she hailed as perfect for growing baby bumps. The star shared her latest outfit on Instagram.

Alex jones is totally nailing stylish maternity clothes right now and we are obsessed with the amazing outfits she is wearing The unique show recently. The 45-year-old dazzled viewers and Instagram fans on Friday with her latest look – a stunning yellow midi dress. The design had long puffed sleeves, a generous hem, and was of the floaty variety. She paired it with nude sandals and looked really fabulous. READ: Alex Jones reveals parental guilt after spending night away from home His stylist Tess wright shared the snap of Alex’s outfit of the day with her followers and said, “The perfect spring dress for a growing bump @alecjonesthomson. Love this color too! Many of you are wondering where this dress came from . She’s so comfortable and easy and she comes @Zara. Shoes @hm. “ Loading the player … WATCH: Alex Jones reveals she is pregnant with third child Both items are unfortunately last season’s purchases, but don’t worry moms, we’ve found some amazing alternatives. MORE: Alex Jones’ Scandinavian-Inspired Home Is Heaven For A Third Child The advantage of choosing loose pieces on the street when you are pregnant like Alex is that you can continue to wear them once the baby arrives. Alex looked gorgeous in her yellow Zara dress The mum-of-two recently presented plenty of Main Street pieces, all of which totally welcome her adorable growing baby bump. Last week, the Welsh star looked like she was blossoming in another Zara design – a loose-fitting blue mini dress. The £ 29.99 design had a rounded neckline, voluminous, hippie sleeves and a ruffled hem. It is ideal for throwing away as it does not need ironing. Ruffled midi dress in pure yellow cotton, £ 65, monsoon BUY NOW The week before, the brunette beauty opted for a cute floral wrap dress on the Marks & Spencer show. It was a comfortable fit for the star, due to the relaxed style and the adjustable tie. Simply beautiful, right? Pimkie Double Strap Braided Heel Mules in Beige, £ 25.99, ASOS BUY NOW MORE: Alex Jones’ wedding dress is fit for a princess – see photo Tess is in charge of all of Alex’s onscreen looks and has already said HELLO! the star prefers to wear street threads. She explained, “We love Topshop, Zara, Massimo Dutti, Miss Selfridge. We love to recycle and reinvent things. She also loves carrying all the stuff from the streets around the house.” The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







