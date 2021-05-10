Artizta Prom, the bridal boutique welcomes customers amid pandemic





When events were put on hold due to the pandemic, Artizta’s bills were not. More than a year later, business is back, but it is very different.

ARNOLD, Mo. Almost everyone feels a little overwhelmed by a sea of ​​glitter, silks and dollar signs. But recently, it was the woman used to all the glamor who felt like she was drowning. I have experienced a panic attack on several occasions, explained Asmaa Hashimi, the owner of Artizta Bridal, Prom and Pageant Shop to Arnold. Like so many small business owners, Hashimi’s anxiety was due to COVID-19. When events were halted due to the pandemic, his bills weren’t. We were paying utilities, rent with no income and we had dresses sadly sitting here, she explained. Everything you watch, we own it. So we had already paid for it. No sales for weeks has been a big hit for the company, which typically sells between 600 and 700 dresses per season. Customers from all over the country come to Artizta to browse and try on dresses in person, so while small events have taken place in Jefferson County, many Hashimis sales have remained slow due to restrictions in others. regions. After more than a year of relying on personal savings and credit cards, business is slowly and spontaneously picking up. The clients we had, they were hesitant because they didn’t know if they were going to do a prom, Hashimi said. Nicole Maxfield and her daughter, Eryka, of Cape Girardeau are among those last minute buyers. The couple skipped school and work to find a dress five days before Erykas’ graduation party. I feel like it’s such a big deal for every student because you don’t have an opportunity until you are a senior, Eryka said. It’s kind of like your only chance to step out of your comfort zone. It is also an opportunity that the emotional mother did not see coming from her only daughter. She’s not the type to like frilly stuff, so that caught me off guard, Maxfield explained. Being here is magic. I can’t believe she’s that old. After a year of pandemic, the unexpected acting as a reflection of normalcy. Lots of symbolism, Maxfield said.

