The pandemic has had an impact on friendships and men are worried about it

Worried that pandemics could damage your friendships? One-third (38%) of UK men fear they’ve lost friendships in the past year that they’ll never come back, according to figures from men’s health charity Movember (uk.movember.com ) published today.

It coincides with the start of Mental Health Awareness Week and the importance of friendships to our mental well-being is enormous.

Having strong social bonds has a major influence on our long-term health and well-being. Spending time with your friends and having people to rely on in a crisis is good for everyone, says Michelle Terry, CEO of Movember.

The charity surveyed 3,000 men. In addition, 42% said they felt more distant from their friends than before the pandemic, and 36% said they felt lonely more often. More than half (58%) reported experiencing poor well-being, with 29% meeting WHO criteria for depression.

There is a flip side to this. For some, the pandemic may have been an opportunity to reassess the connections most important to us. Maybe some friendships will evolve or fade as a result, which might not always be a bad thing. But the role of friends and socializing really cannot be overlooked and there is some science to back it up.

Psychologists at Brigham Young University in Utah looked at research on this in 2010, for example, and found that people with strong social connections increased their chances of survival by 50% over a period of time (i.e. equality with smoking cessation). Having friends around can also reduce our reactions to stress, and as one study found, their presence makes difficult experiences easier.

Ultimately, you probably don’t need a doctorate to know that friends are the key to health and happiness.

Does this strike a chord? Feeling disconnected from your friends can really bring you down, so what next? Here are seven things I was trying to keep in mind right now

1. Take it easy with yourself and with each otherI must have dropped a few friendship balls last year? The zoom fatigue was real! And not everyone feels good about WhatsApp. Not to mention the fact that we faced some epic challenges and lockdown restrictions. Take it easy.

2. Do things that give you a boostHas the feeling of disconnection hurt your self-confidence? Giving yourself a helping hand is a good place to start. Get some exercise, music, some fresh air, and a good laugh.

3. Reach outWaiting for these invitations? Could you take the first step and reach out?

4. Start smallEnd-of-lock overflow is setting in for a lot of us. Yes, we can’t wait to get to the pub. But at the same time, it’s a bit too much! Be prepared to start small, maybe a few hours, and ask your friends what they think.

5. Be flexibleLikewise, remember that it doesn’t have to be a pub or a restaurant right away or every time. Tennis game? Bicycle ride? Coffee and stroll?

6. Be patientAre you really missing out on the best you haven’t seen in ages? U.S. too. But everyone would probably have to be a little patient. People may not have seen their families all year. They can take it slowly to protect their own well-being. When that happens, that embrace will feel so good.

7. Also be open to new connectionsBeing grateful to cherished old friends doesn’t mean we can’t be open to new relationships just yet. In fact, it could be a really healthy thing. Are there any local groups you could join? Could an app, like MeetUp or Bumble BFF, be something to explore? Maybe the neighbor you became pian with during the lockdown would appreciate an invite for a pint?