Denver designer Mel Soyer-Kaplan talks slow fashion

^ Local

Community

Journalism

I support Support Denver’s independent voice and help keep Westword’s future free.

They say good things happen to those who wait. For customers of Meçlâ Fashion, this wait can be two to four weeks for a top or a dress. The result is a quality garment made locally and sourced from sustainable sources.

The head of the company, Denver designer Meçlâ Soyer-Kaplan, is part of the slow fashion movement that promotes environmental responsibility and ethical practices and advocates for higher quality and more creativity in the industry.

The movement, which has taken off over the past decade, began as a response to the rapid fashion boom: mass production of high volumes of trendy clothing using cheap materials to keep costs down. . The result? A throwaway and wasteful fashion culture.

According to US Environmental Protection Agency, 17,030 tonnes of textiles were generated during the last measurement in 2018. Of this total, only 2,510 tonnes were recycled and 11,300 tonnes were sent to landfill.

This is something Soyer-Kaplan put a lot of thought into when launching its Meçlâ brand.

“I looked at the fashion industry and its impact on the environment, and it’s not great,” she says. . “

She will be part of a group of designers speaking at a Slow Fashion panel at the Sustainable Fashion Weekend event at the Dairy block Friday, May 14, at 6 p.m.

Soyer-Kaplan, who grew up in North Carolina, went to college for fashion design and spent time working in industry in New York and Los Angeles before eventually settling in Denver in 2007.

“I felt like I could start my own business in Denver,” she says. “I have really seen the fashion industry grow here over the past five years. For so long, people considered this city to be a cow town. But more people have moved here; there is a lot of talent here and a lot of support for local businesses. “

Soyer-Kaplan’s sustainability journey began with his first business, a school that teaches fashion design to elementary school age children.

“We bought things from thrift stores and clothes around the house and recycled them, turning them into new clothes,” she recalls. The creation of these items rekindled his love of design. “I have worked in the areas of purchasing, merchandising, styling and sales. Then I realized what inspired me the most was dressing women of all shapes and sizes and figuring out what made them feel good about themselves, because so much of that is through. the clothes we wear. “

DEVELOP Fashion designer Meçlâ Soyer-Kaplan. Meçlâ Soyer-Kaplan

Her greatest inspiration dates back to her Turkish grandmother, whose name she and the brand are named after. “She was really fabulous,” says Soyer-Kaplan. “She changed her clothes to fit perfectly, always wore heels and wigs. She was really cool and different.”

After spending years working with high fashion designers and wearing their clothes, Soyer-Kaplan realized the importance of having good quality clothes. “It made me want to do things that are going to last, and people will want to keep them,” she says.

When a customer wants a Meçlâ design, he can either remove what is available from his shelf at the Five Points store Mercantile Matriarch or place an order on their website, which kicks off the make-to-order process.

“Either I sew it or my assistant does it, from start to finish,” says Soyer-Kaplan. “It’s not a factory. We stay in touch with the customer throughout the process so they don’t have to worry about where they are. We keep it nice. “

While fast fashion dictates the production of several clothing collections each year, Meçlâ is more about adding to a permanent collection.

“I throw about one two-color coin every two months,” says Soyer-Kaplan. “I take my time throwing things and I’ve thought about it a lot. You can wear the clothes all year round, layer them and style them. Different ways.”

Her pieces consist of flowing shapes that drape the body with interesting structural details such as deep slits, frills or oversized knots.

“Right from the start, I think about what will work for most people,” says Soyer-Kaplan. “A lot of my designs are one size fits all, so they will work on different body shapes and sizes. I think loose, flowing clothes are so beautiful and versatile. “

Fabrics are the key to the clothing movement. Soyer-Kaplan uses cotton muslin from a Turkish animal cruelty-free manufacturer and Tencel Lyocell from a company that is Standard 100 certified by OEKO-TEX, which means it has been tested for harmful substances. She also helps save fabrics discarded by other designers from landfills by purchasing corpses from a warehouse in Los Angeles.

As a small independent designer, Soyer-Kaplan says she enjoys being part of a network of small businesses in Denver that believe in local, sustainable, and ethical production. She can’t wait to share this with the Sustainable Fashion Weekend event.

“There is a growing community here around slow fashion… educating people that you can have trendy things that are ethically made and that you can feel good about it.

A roundtable on slow fashion takes place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14 at Dairy block in the alley, 1801 Blake Street. Tickets are $ 30 and can be purchased online at Dairy Block Website. The event precedes Sustainable Fashion Weekend, Saturday and Sunday May 15 and 16.