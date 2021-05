Meghan Markle serves up maternity fashion inspiration in scorching poppy print shirt dress

Meghan Markles’ impassioned speech at Global Citizen’s VAX Live: The concert to bring the world together catches the attention of fashion police as she kills maternity fashion in a poppy-print shirtdress that looks like a number cocktail cocktail thanks to its beautifully shaped silhouette in couture style. By Zarafshan Shiraz UPDATE MAY 10, 2021 at 6:32 p.m. IST

As co-chair of Global Citizen’s VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World event, along with her husband Prince Harry, Meghan Markle made a virtual appearance where she was heard advocating for equal access to the Covid-19 vaccine for the safety of everyone in the world. While her impassioned speech was worth praise, Meghan caught the attention of the fashion police by killing off maternity fashion in a poppy print shirt dress that looks like a chic cocktail number thanks to her beautifully fashioned couture silhouette. . Expecting her second child with Prince Harry, Meghan was seen donning a poppy-print shirt dress that looked delicate enough to beat the Monday blues, Hollow. The floral silk shirtdress featured rolled cuffs and a self-tie waist, which Meghan left out to make room for her round belly. The midi dress sported a sultry button front and ended just below the knees. Meghan accessorized her look with a pair of tassel earrings, a love bracelet and a Cartier tank watch, as well as an Awe Inspired women’s charm necklace and a mini bezel tennis bracelet. by Jennifer Meyer. Leaving her luscious tresses open along her back in her signature hairstyle, Meghan amplified the glamor quotient with a pop of nude pink lip gloss, kohl-rimmed eyes with streaks of black eyeliner and filled brows. Stroking her baby bump, Meghan was seen giving a powerful speech about how the pandemic has affected women, especially women of color. The Meghans poppy shirt dress is attributed to Venezuelan-American fashion designer, eponymous label Carolina Herreras which boasts a luxurious line of ready-to-wear sets, fragrances and accessories. The poppy shirt dress originally costs $ 1690 or Approximately 1.23.957. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter To close







