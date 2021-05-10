Bunaai: from a limited edition catalog to a high-end fashion brand





Having started with a limited edition catalog, Bunaai continued to operate, gradually becoming one of the top brands in women’s fashion. The perfect blend of tradition and fashion, Bunaai symbolizes the values ​​of empowerment, power and strength of women. Offering the best of designs to its customers, the brand aims to make them feel beautiful and confident in their own skin. Her outfits and accessories are created with a touch of individuality and uniqueness, matching and symbolizing all her clients. The face behind the successful creation and management of Bunaai is Pari Poonam Choudhary. A dedicated and persevering woman, Pari Poonam Choudhary imagined Bunaai and subsequently with all her effort and hard work made Bunaai what it is today! For Pari, fashion has always been close to his heart and soul. At a very young age, she was able to realize her love and enthusiasm for the same. As they say, it’s never too late to achieve what you dream of. Reflecting the same thought, Pari Choudhary decided to incorporate his fashion sense and passion with some business knowledge and hence led the founding of Bunaai. Marking its debut in 2016, Bunaai offers a diverse range of fabrics and products. From exclusive interior design to chic and vibrant outfits and from Bandhej to Chikankari – Bunaai has turned out to be the other name of Jaipuri culture and traditions. Bunaai has given ethnic clothing a whole new definition, surprising its customers with the most stunning yet beautiful designs, leaving viewers in perfect awe and excitement. Undeniably, Bunaai has the most loyal customer base when it comes to the quality and novelty it offers them. Fair trade practices, imminent heritage, made in India and sustainability, according to Pari Poonam Choudhary are the core values ​​of the company. By following these principles, Bunaai has succeeded in bringing out the best in handpicked and handcrafted products, acting as a bridge between the exceptionally skilled local artisans and those who wish to cherish and stay connected to the culture of the land. Meeting all the needs of its customers, Bunaai aims to provide them with a personalized shopping experience, where women can choose for themselves, according to their tastes and preferences. Bunaai believes in making fashion achievable, combining creativity and comfort. In business for four years, Bunaai has reached an incredible level of success and achievement. Very popular among women, Bunaai is the go-to choice for many. Its buyers include women from all different currents and sectors – from businesses and models to housewives; Bunaai is the perfect place for everyone. With the kind of service and satisfaction that the brand offers, even big celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar, Ridhi Dogra and many more have contacted the brand for their exceptional outfits and accessories. Nevertheless, with its perfect designs, the utmost efficiency in bringing the required creativity and freshness, and above all – its very aim to serve its women with the most personalized and distinct products; Bunaai has acquired its position among the premier fashion brands. You can connect with Bunaai on Instagram @bunaai Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos