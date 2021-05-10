Makeup is for everyone – The New York Times





Before seeing Mr. at the club, I had thought of makeup simply as another form of social masking, a donning of some kind of facial armor, a button cover, an embellishment that anticipates public exposure. Which, of course, is: Thinking of those Babylonian soldiers painting their nails for battle, it’s impossible not to remember my mother, in the 1980s, who put on a public face before she was go to the office to process insurance forms. How vulnerable she looked at the end of the day, after work, when the center of the lipstick had worn away and the blue line had sunk in under her eyes. It is with a more complicated nostalgia that I remember my beautiful red-haired aunts, my father’s younger sisters, sitting in front of their electric travel mirrors with tiny light bulbs. What then seemed to me some sort of secret feminine art, a clandestine rite of adulthood, elaborate shading of cheekbones and eyebrows, several coats of mascara applied and dried, a routine that took most of a hour now looks like a classic. , albeit slightly archaic, scene from art history, a woman in her toilet preparing for being seen, while we (male viewer and voyeur involved in one) observe the intimate transformation. Now, thanks to the rise of beauty vlogging, it’s just as often men in front of their mirrors as we all watch at home on our screens. Today, as I put on makeup for a party, the first social gathering I attended after a long year of pandemic in our own homes, looking at our own faces, I think about that anticipation to be seen, and to the tension between concealing and revealing, to please. oneself and please others. I’m not sure if the popularity of make-up is a big step forward, visual proof of a capitalist society expanding notions of gender, beauty and expressions of self-acceptance or a giant step backwards , the triumph of the beauty industry: artifice for all! But as our gaze changes, so does the flow of power, disrupting the old binaries of the male subject and the passive female object, reminding us that the act of looking at ourselves has always been reciprocal, laden with layered meanings and , maybe, of some kind of hope. The point is, we all want to be noticed at the club; we just want to be seen in a certain way. Makeup invites us to look. Models: Hector Estrella at Joseph Charles Viola, Mohammed Nabeel at Brigeid Agency, Michael South at Crawford Models, Idriys Ali-Chow at One Management, Amadou Sy at Brigeid Agency, Medoune Gueye at Next Management, Franklin Ayzenberg at Midland, Jake Lively at State Management and Tyler Hogan at Marilyn Agency. Hair: Tamas Tuzes at LAtelier NYC using Bumble and Bumble. Make-up: Raisa Flowers. Scenography: Jesse Kaufmann. Casting: Midland. Production: Hen’s tooth productions. Manicurist: Elina Ogawa at Bridge. Photo assistants: Jarrod Turner, Ariel Sadok, Tre Cassetta. Assistant hairdresser: DAngelo Alston. Make-up artists: Eunice Kristen, Alexandra Diroma, Chinenye Ukwuoma. Stage assistants: JP Huckins, Murrie Rosenfeld. Tailor: Carol Ai. Stylist assistants: Andy Polanco, Rosalie Moreland, Victor Morrow

