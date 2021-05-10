Duchess Camilla recycles the fitted denim dress you’ve always dreamed of



















Laura Sutcliffe Camilla Parker-Bowles looked amazing on her last royal appearance wearing a fitted denim dress. Prince Charles’ wife visited Berkshire Women’s Aid.

In an article published on The official Instagram of Clarence House, The Duchess of Cornwall was seen visiting Berkshire Women’s Aid headquarters, to hear domestic violence survivors and their children explain how the charity supported them during Covid-19. During the visit, Camilla received an album made by the children of the shelter. The royal blonde looked gorgeous in the snaps, wearing a fitted denim midi dress that we think you will agree, she looks lovely. Classic style is the type of design that not only can be dressed up and down but also worn for years to come and still looks incredibly on point. She added a coordinating blue floral mask to the mix and her bouffant hair was styled into her voluminous style. READ: Duchess Camilla’s inspiration for Kate Middleton’s wedding dress revealed This isn’t the first time the royal has rocked this particular dress. In June 2020, she was seen alongside her husband, the Prince of Wales, in Gloucestershire, where the couple engaged face to face with key workers. Loading the player … WATCH: Duchess of Cornwall hails rail program that supports women fleeing domestic violence The blue dress fell just below the 73-year-old’s knees, and also featured an elegant cinched waist and long sleeves neatly cut to Camilla’s cuffs. The mother-of-two paired the look with a pair of brown heels. Divine! MORE: The Duchess of Cornwall reveals personal family photos with a glimpse of the royal household Many would say Camilla is a very thrifty dresser. She even wore her wedding dress! Camilla wore the same dress in Gloucestershire in 2020 The Duchess wore an elegant white coat and matching Robinson Valentine scalloped-edged dress for their civil ceremony to Prince Charles in April 2005, when the couple married at the Guildhall in Windsor. READ: Duchess Camilla wears poignant jewelry as a nod to Prince Philip Two years later, in June 2007, the Duchess stepped out in the same outfit as she was attending the opening of the National Assembly for Wales. Camilla, 70, traded in her spectacular wedding hat for one with a wide brim, and this time wore a triple chain of pearls and a different pair of shoes. Now that’s what you call getting your money’s worth, don’t you think?







