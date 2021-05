How To Create Two Minimal Makeup Looks For Men Or Anyone

Flowers grew up in a suburb of Mount Vernon, New York, just north of Manhattan, and adopted her botanical-sounding pseudonym during the Myspace era of the mid to late 2000s (she remembers wanting something cute and eye-catching). She fell into her profession a bit by chance. After losing his job as a cashier at an Urban Outfitters store in White Plains in 2014, she decided to pursue a career in beauty and a friend suggested she enroll in a class given by Rihanna’s longtime makeup artist, Priscilla Ono. It was soon evident that Flowers had found her calling. She started practicing looks on friends, sharing them online with her social network, and booking concerts. Since then, she has helped industry legend Pat McGrath, acted as ambassador for the Rihannas Fenty Beauty makeup line, and served as an occasional model for brands such as innovative New York labels Area and Gypsy. Sport. Despite all of her experience, Flowers sees her collaboration with T as a defining moment for male makeup. This shoot has a new modern twist, without being super-feminine, she says. All models wear makeup, makeup doesn’t. For the videos, Flowers deliberately chose products that novices can use at home with ease and confidence. Among his selections are LOrals Air Volume Mega Mascara, Glossiers Stretch concealer and MAC Studio Radiance Face and Body Foundation (because it’s super light, but has noticeable coverage, she explains). Her best advice for beginners, she says, is to get to know their hand or, in other words, to learn which features to highlight and which not. Just as a sculptor or potter first studies a form to familiarize itself with its intricacies, so do I when using a face as a canvas, she says. The clearest sign that his approach is working? At the end of the shoot, one of the male models asked if he could take home an eyeliner stick. First video: Bottega Veneta top, $ 4,500 and pants, $ 7,500, bottegaveneta.com; and Greg Yuna pendant, $ 500, and chain, $ 550, gregyuna.com. Second video: Balenciaga high, $ 3,690, (212) 328-1671; vintage locket and chain, $ 1300, lunaandstella.com; and stylists own pants.

