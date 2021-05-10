Princess Alexandra of Denmark – Royal Central





By John Jabez Edwin Mayall (1813-1901) – http://www.gogmsite.net/_Media/1863_princess_alexandra_wed.jpg, public domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=15070893

Royal fashion is still a popular topic today, RepliKates and Mirror-Megs sell out immediately. And with the late Princess of Wales wedding dress about to be on display, it’s obvious that royal wedding dresses are pieces of history. We continue our Fashion Favorites series with Princess (and later Queen) Alexandra of Denmark, who played an important role in women’s fashion for much of her marriage. Alexandra Caroline Marie Charlotte Louise Julia from Schleswig-Holstein-Sonderburg-Glcksburg was born on December 1, 1844 at the Yellow Palace in Copenhagen. Her father, a relatively minor prince when he was born, would be King Christian IX of Denmark in 1852. The family was still relatively poor, and Alix, as she was known to the family, spent much of her childhood with her sister, Dagmar. (Dagmar was to marry the future Tsar Alexander III.) Although this was not Victoria and Alberts’ first choice, Alexandra was chosen to marry the Prince of Wales, Bertie. Alexandra and Bertie were introduced in September 1861 by her sister, Crown Princess Victoria of Prussia. He did not propose to her until September 1862 after the death of his father. The Alexandras wedding dress was her first taste of fashion fame. By John Jabez Edwin Mayall (1813-1901) – http://www.gogmsite.net/_Media/1863_princess_alexandra_wed.jpg, public domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=15070893 Victoria pointed out to Alexandra that her dress should be patriotic and showcase her new country. Unfortunately, Alexandras’ uncle, King Leopold of Belgium, had given her several yards of Brussels lace, but she was not allowed to use it. Instead, she had to use British-made Honiton lace for her wedding dress. (She had a piece of Brussels lace inside the dress, perhaps a little act of subversion.) contrary to Empress Eugenie, Alexandra has not been fixed on a particular designer. Like many other royal and aristocratic women of the time, she visited a number of different seamstresses to outfit her wardrobe. And despite Victorias’ efforts to support only British textile makers and couturiers, Alexandra visited Parisian couturiers frequently throughout her adult life. Alexandra immediately became popular in Britain. She was young, beautiful and fashionable. And people quickly started to copy his style. Alexandra preferred a simple yet striking silhouette of a well-fitting two-piece suit for her everyday life. The tailored look took off, and by the 1870s there was a much more defined figure in women’s fashion in Britain. Alexandra didn’t initiate many trends herself, but her early adoption popularized them. The Princess-line dress was created by Charles Frederick Worth and named after her clean silhouette. She quickly adopted the style and wore it for several years. She also liked to wear chokers and high neck dresses. It is believed that she preferred this style to cover a scar from childhood surgery or maybe a goiter. Either way, chokers remained a popular accessory for women for several decades. Alexandra was also left with permanent lameness after contracting an unknown illness after her sixth pregnancy. Because she was so popular, women imitated her lameness and used a walking stick for fashionable reasons rather than practicality. Interestingly, Alexandra could also be very playful with her wardrobe. When she met her sister, Dagmar, the two often had fully-matched wardrobes from head to toe. The sisters remained incredibly close throughout their lives, and their matching ensembles were a very visual indicator. Princess Alexandra was a royal fashion icon for much of her marriage. After the death of her eldest son, Prince Albert Victor, in 1892, she remained in semi-mourning for him for good. Much of her wardrobe consisted of blacks, grays and muted purples. She continued to favor a slender and structured figure until her death in 1925.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos