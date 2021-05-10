Molly-Mae Hague wears the perfect mini dress for summer 2021





When it comes to outfit ideas, Molly-Mae Hague’s Instagram is kind of a treasure. From her penchant for neutral coordinates to super chic layering techniques, if you’re wondering what to wear, Molly-Mae’s yarn is a great place to add some inspiration. Now, with warmer weather on the horizon, the old Love island star serves as serious summer lewks. And its most recent fit is one of our favorites. This weekend, Molly-Mae shared a photo of a minidress that would be equally stylish for a picnic in the park, a drink at the pub beer garden, or a trip to the seaside. in what appears to be her home, Molly-Mae wears an ivory-colored shirt dress with an unbuttoned collar and gathered details in the center – a look that can be easily dressed up or down, depending on the occasion. For example, you can swap the backdrop of framed prints for a hotel lounger and pool, or rooftop cocktails in town. Either way, this dress is the definition of versatile. Hague then raises the number with several rings and bracelets stacked in various metallic tones, giving the ‘fit an avant-garde summery edge. Check out the full look here: This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. On the beauty side, Molly-Mae goes for an effortless chic finish, with her hair slicked back into a bun or paired ponytail while her skin has a soft sunny glow. The most notable detail, however, has to be its square shaped pink and white geometric nail design. Now, if you’ve already taken a screenshot of this’ fit for an event in the calendar when the restrictions ease, we’ve rounded up some of the best ruched mini dresses to buy here: Short tan shirt dress with ruching button front New look

New look £ 23.99 Shirt dress with gathered details Sandro Paris, £ 219

farfetch.com Fashionkilla Plus Off Shoulder Mesh Dress With Ruched Detail In Stone Fashionkilla More

asos.com £ 22.40 Shirt dress with gathered detail in white Follow Natasha on Instagram. The latest issue of Cosmopolitan UK is now available and you can REGISTER HERE. Like this article? Subscribe to our newsletter to receive more items like this straight to your inbox.

