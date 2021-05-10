Miley Cyrus and Grimes wore matching pink dresses on SNL





Welcome to NYLON Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits. It’s been a big week for Miley Cyrus, who returned to 30 Rock to play as Saturday Night Lives musical guest for the show hosted by Elon Musk. For the occasion, Cyrus had plenty of ready-to-go looks for his performances, including a Schiaparelli dress and patchwork jeans from Left Hand LA. But it was her sort of pink moment coordinated with Grimes that stole the show. While Cyrus wore a feathered dress from 16Arlington for his performance of Plastic Hearts, Grimes wore her own pink dress for her surprise role as Princess Peach in a sketch alongside Musk. She’s not a princess, she’s a queen, Cyrus wrote on Instagram, showing off a photo of the pair behind the scenes. Cyrus also greeted moms around the world in honor of Mother’s Day, covering Dolly Partons Light Of A Clear Blue Morning and sending a special message to her own mom via Instagram. Happy Mother’s Day to all moms around the world! Especially mine! she wrote. What I have to say is the best on all of planet Earth! She is the ultimate woman! I love you @tishcyrus !!!! You are my everything! Below are Lady Gagas COVID gloves, Hailee Stenfelds bucket hat, Rihanna in tie-dye and other celebrity fashion highlights from this week. Lady Gaga MEGA Images / GC / Getty Images Lady Gaga said ciao to Italy and her fans after the wrapping Gucci House, wearing black padded boots, a fitted blazer, and a pair of pink COVID-resistant gloves that she somehow seamlessly removed. Beyonc Beyonc gave a colleague Knowles a sartorial cry, wearing a KNWLS brand look. Kylie jenner Kylie Jenner wore a graphic top and skirt set by Ottolinger. Hailee Steinfeld Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images Hailee Steinfeld wore a hot pink coat and a checkered bucket hat with her otherwise all-black look. Kehlani Vivien Killilea / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images Kehlani wore embroidered jeans and a graphic button to a table tennis night for Lacoste in Los Angeles. Nathalie Emmanuel Nathalie Emmanuel combined her Stella McCartney look with jewelry from Mejuri and Missoma. Naomi Osaka Naomi Osaka celebrated her Laureus victory by wearing a beaded white dress. Rihanna Rihanna dusted off vintage again, sporting a vintage tie-dye Dior coat with custom tie-dye pants from Chrome Hearts. Devon carlson Devon Carlson showed how to style your Frankies bikini for an off-the-beach look. Lily collins Lily Collins showed off the Mambacita x Dannijo collaboration, wearing the tie-dye tracksuit. Halsey Halsey showed off her baby bump in a tie-up print dress. Tinashe Hollywood Yours / Star Max / GC Images / Getty Images Tinashe opted for an all-leather look. Well, keep the face mask on. Hailey Bieber Bellocqimages / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images / Getty Images Hailey Bieber wore Musier pants with a (very) cropped blouse. Lizzo Lizzo took advantage of the golden hour and her last day of vacation while sporting a chain belt personalized with her name on it.

