Hunter Schafer is Prada’s dreamy new face





Prada drew on Euphoria star Hunter Schafer as the new face of their latest campaign featuring the Galleria bag. The maniacal and ever-dreamy It-girl pixie disguises herself (and for herself) in playful Prada for a mini film from director Xavier Dolan and creative director Ferdinando Verderi, a one-minute exploration of curiosity and a revisit of hope to create a new lens through which we can see the Galleria bag. Schafer is in an inhabited room with overflowing dresser drawers, a crackling vintage television displaying the classic Prada logo, and stacks of antique books topped with peonies. A clear corded phone gives a steady, long-forgotten tone as the camera prefers a breezy blue Galleria bag. Schafer inspects his smoky-eyed reflection in the mirror, holding a bling dangling to his pierced ears. Halfway through the video, the soprano tones stop as Schafer audibly clicks on a Prada belt and the shot zooms out to reveal the actress on the set of a photoshoot. She leaps and twirls with the absolute freedom of someone with no eyes on her, and yet it's hard to look away. Dolan and Verderi call us to remember what it's like to fall in love with fashion again, to revisit "the magic of the fashion industry." [that] is easily overlooked, forgotten "and to remember" the purity of these drams, this magic "according to their press release. Schafer is young but eternal, romantic but not docile, as she embodies the Prada girl who can't help but search for the perfect bag before going out. The Galleria is both classic and multifaceted, meant to transport you (and be worn) through a familiar and inspiring fashion exploration. The mini film plays into the sophisticated simplicity of the Galleria bag by presenting it in multiple mini narratives, true to the nature of the bag's true portability and timeless silhouette. Hunter Schafer for Prada (The Galleria 2021) Prada The Prada Galleria campaign video can be viewed at prada.com and youtube.com

