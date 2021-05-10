Menswear around the world: learn what to wear wherever you go – Gare de votre ville | KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 – Radio Santa Clarita

Some of the world’s top tourist spots, such as the Far East, Middle East, and Africa, offer more than just scenic views and historic places. In order to maximize your experience and really get a feel for the place, you need to understand the culture and history behind the things that make these countries unique.

Clothing is an integral part of any culture and some of the things that make each country’s clothing unique are its climate, religion, and history. In this article, we’ll take a look at some of the most popular traditional clothes from countries around the world and discuss how you can wear them properly. When we first see a new type of clothing we are usually a bit hesitant to try it on, however, if you want to experience a country like a native, dressing like a local is the first step.

Hairstyles

Whether you are looking for something to keep your head warm or need something for a religious site, the hairstyle is one of the most unique features of a man’s outfit. Different cultures have different kinds caps and hats made from native materials. Some hats such as the Mexican sombrero provide some function, such as enough shade to cover your shoulders, but in general it is a cap worn for style and it is an icon of South American culture.

Modern, commercially made versions of many traditional closures no longer use the same materials, but they still serve that purpose very well. A typical example is the Russian Ushanka, which is now rarely made from genuine fur, but even the artificial fur that is used today is very warm.

The main outfit

If you are in the Gulf region you would be looking at a Kandura, in West Africa it would be the Boubou, and in South Asia it would be the Salwar Kameez. Just like with denim jeans, these types of clothing were designed with functionality in mind. They describe local styles and culture and there are many variations in each type of clothing depending on the situation you will be wearing them in. If you are in Central Asian countries, there are different style tips for kurta pajamas, which can make this casual attire suitable for a wedding ceremony, funeral, or even a religious gathering. From an outsider’s perspective, the slight variations aren’t that big, but locals will instantly recognize the small details. Keep in mind what time of year you are visiting, as Kurta pajamas can be made from warm and cool materials to suit the season.

Be aware of cultural differences, for example in the West black is generally considered the appropriate color for a funeral while in the East you will find people dressed in white at funeral ceremonies.

Shoe

Shoes are one of the most diverse parts of any outfit, as there are many types of shoes that can work with just one outfit. Even if you are wearing a formal suit, depending on where you are going you can wear anything from boots and sneakers to black leather loafers. Not to mention the many types of hybrid shoes that professionals who have to walk a lot prefer to wear. Overall, the shoe segment is worth nearly $ 200 billion, which makes it one of the biggest players in the entire garment and apparel industry. There are also some very unique shoes for men that are not very common in the western world, such as the Pakistani Peshawari Chappal, Japanese Zori, and Dutch clogs. These are all fairly old styles of shoes, but they are still commonly worn in their local areas. Whatever country you plan to visit, be sure to take a look at local shoes, you will certainly find some very unique shoes.

Some trends have faded completely and are not even available in the local regions where they originated. As globalization has interconnected the world, global fashion has become a mixture of ideas from all corners of the globe. However, there are still several fashion items that have stood the test of time and are still widely available today. Rather than carrying an extra bag of clothes, consider shopping from your vacation destination. It will give you something really useful to wear while you are at it and will be a wonderful keepsake to take home. These are unique clothes that cannot be purchased online, and unless you visit this place frequently, it will be a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase it for yourself.

