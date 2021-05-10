‘Halston’ Costume Designer on Fashion Legend’s Search for ‘Freedom’ Looks – The Hollywood Reporter





Jeriana San Juan, the costume designer Halston, the Netflix series about the life of America’s first fashion superstar, claims that the designer’s genius in the ’70s and’ 80s was to offer his customers a sense of freedom. “He believed in a very minimalist approach, with as few seams as possible, that allowed women to have as much movement as possible,” says San Juan, who saw his signature red color as a focal point in the show. “He believed that all colors go with all colors. Red played a big part in his designs and often contrasted with the orchid, bright blues, and metal he made so famous in the disco age. Red even appeared on the carpet of his offices at the Olympic Tower on Fifth Avenue. Milliner Bergdorf Goodman turned designer (played by Ewan McGregor) was one of Jacqueline Kennedy’s favorites (he designed her first pillbox hat), while her close friend Liza Minnelli (Krysta Rodriguez) wore her clothes exclusively. Jewelery designer and former Halston muse and model Elsa Peretti, who died March 18 at age 80, is also featured in the five-part series, played by Rebecca Dayan. And Tiffany & Co. – for whom Peretti has created many collections over the decades – lent original jewelry and accessories to production. 2 Halston and Minnelli in New York in 1978.

Photo AP / Carlos Rene Perez In the Ryan Murphy show, which begins May 14, San Juan, who had previously recreated 1970s styles in Baz Lurhmann’s The Get Down, chose to “celebrate the iconic pieces and fabrics that were a part of [Halston’s] DNA. This included his revolutionary batik and sophisticated tie-dye techniques, the use of Ultrasuede, and kaftans and hammered silks. While San Juan did track down a few vintage collector originals (like a sequined kaftan from the Battle of Versailles fashion show in 1973), most of the costumes were made from scratch. San Juan even located Halston’s personal tailor, Gino Balsamo, who walked her through the steps of making pants without side seams. McGregor as a designer (in a scene at Studio 54), who preferred to wear black and white later.

ATSUSHI NISHIJIMA / NETFLIX Sketches of San Juan interpreting Halston’s Ruched collection in draped jersey. “The fabrics were stunning in the way they draped the body with a freedom and elegance for which he is known.”

Courtesy of Netflix San Juan dressed McGregor in Halston’s uniform consisting of a black turtleneck and pants. “As his world evolved, he wore a variety of sports jackets and coats and found a way to accentuate them, whether it was a white scarf or a very specific fabric that he was wearing. ‘he called it’ Wild Rice ‘which was double-sided cashmere wool, “San Juan said. And in a real moment when the method working at the next level, she notes, “[McGregor] spent a lot of time in my workshop and learned to handle the scissors as if it had for 20-30 years and spin a model in the fitting. The designer even sent a sewing machine to the actor’s home during a COVID production hiatus: “He made pants and sent me a picture. He did a fantastic job! Ewan McGregor as Halston in the designer’s signature black turtleneck.

Atsushi Nishijima / Netflix *** Organic, iconic: Elsa Peretti’s jewelry Peretti’s jewelry continues to be sold by Tiffany & Co. and is also highly collectable at auction. “There has always been a healthy market for Elsa Peretti’s designs, which are often included in our online sales,” explains Christie’s online jewelry sales manager at Caroline Ervin. Vintage Peretti designs (seen here in the early 1970s) are highly collectable: “Even the smallest curve has the biggest impact,” says Caroline Ervin, jewelry specialist at Christie’s.

James Hamilton / Courtesy of TIFFANY & CO. “Some jewelry collectors also prefer to acquire pieces from the days when a designer was actively working in a company and therefore look for earlier versions of her iconic designs. His designs are fresh and modern, but timeless, ”continues Ervin. Bone cuff: Peretti’s best-known design celebrated its 50th anniversary last year. This 18k gold interpretation features hand-set green jade; $ 22,000 at Tiffany & Co., Beverly Hills

Courtesy of TIFFANY & CO. Mesh Necklace: Inspired by a trip to India, the designer’s fabric-like gold necklace features 66 brilliant-cut diamonds; $ 45,000, tiffany.com – Laurie Brookins

Courtesy of TIFFANY & CO. Ear Clips: A pair of Elsa Peretti ear clips for Tiffany & Co. from the 2000s, crafted in 18k yellow gold in the shape of a stylized heart; $ 1,830, at Sotheby’s, sothebys.com

Courtesy of Sothebys This story first appeared in the May 5 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.







