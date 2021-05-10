The 19 best golf equipment and accessories for men and women in 2021

Prepare to launch it for the season and make sure you have everything you need for the course; no mulligans.

Many golf courses in the county are open and ready to go, especially now that the weather is perfect for a round on the green.

Before you grab your cart and head out, check out the list below to make sure you have all the gear and accessories you need to keep you on top and having fun. From the latest clubs and outfits to the best golf balls, tees and trackers, we’ll get you into the spring golf season in no time.

Stix

Technically speaking, the only things you need for golf are a set of clubs and a ball, and Stix has you covered on the first one.

The full set is just that, coming with an all-black 14-piece set that will get you ready to hit the green. Currently on sale for $ 924, down from the original $ 1,024, the Stix set is fully customizable with options for right-handed or left-handed, shank flex, shank length, and addition of a carrying bag and headwear.

Wilson

This Wilson Women’s Set is the complete package, including 13 club options of varying lengths and other specifications, allowing you to get a custom fit without having to go out and be professionally measured for custom clubs. Set includes 13 Driver, # 5 Fairway Wood, # 5 Hybrid, irons: # 6, 7, 8, 9, Pitching Wedge, Sand Wedge, Putter, Cart bag and three head covers

Dick’s Sporting Goods

If you are looking to replace an old club with something new, or if you want to build your set from scratch, Dick’s Sporting Goods’ club selection is a great place to start.

Search for specific types of clubs from Conductors at Wedges, or just scroll through the top sellers to see what other golfers like and recommend. You can also sort by gender or age, with many options for the Young generation to get into the great game of golf, too.

Titleist

Among the best in the game, the Titleist store has everything you could ask for in a golf ball, with the best Pro V1 and Pro V1X sets also customizable on the site. They also carry the AVX, Tour Speed, Tour Soft, Velocity and TruFeel, depending on your individual game needs.

Amazon

Gather your golf buddies and throw a party. The Callaway t-shirt set is sold on Amazon and is available in four colors to hand out to your party on Green. They are plastic with a rubber top, holding the ball stable and promoting low spin when throwing on the course.

Bushnell Golf

Play your best game possible with a laser range finder from the pros at Bushnell Golf.

The Tour V5 model is actually the cheapest in its line of gadgets, but it has a lot of success in terms of precision and functionality. The magnetic element on the side already sets it apart, as it can easily adhere to the side of your cart bar. It also uses both sight and feel, vibrates, and visually shows you once you’ve locked onto the flag for your future hole-in-one.

Galaxy Golf

Sold at Golf Galaxy, these napkins are out of this world, featuring hilarious designs like the ’90s water cup motif pictured above or cute cartoons of breakfasts and cold treats for the post-game. . They’re made from a moisture-wicking microfiber that can both wipe sweat off your forehead and polish and clean golf clubs and balls.

Huckberry

Keep track of your game and progress throughout the season with a leather golf log that’s built to last.

The Rustico Journal is sold at Huckberry and comes in a beautiful brown leather. The book is refillable with your own notepad once you run out of the 48-turn book that came with the kit. The elastic strap closure keeps everything tucked inside securely and the book size fits easily into a pants pocket or the side of a golf bag.

LL Bean

Don’t let a little rain stop your swing.

Make sure to pack this LL Bean Golf Umbrella in your golf bag, as it’s the perfect size and shape to keep you and your clubs dry if it starts to rain mid-game. The handle features an auto-open button for quick and easy release, and the umbrella itself is both rain and wind resistant for downpours and gusts of wind that might disrupt your game otherwise.

Renwick Golf

Now that you have your bag ready, it’s time to dress for the green.

The Renwick Green Stripe Shirt is just one of many short sleeve options for women, as the same style pictured above is available in five other colors and varies in size from XXS to XL.

Devereux

For golf, a polo shirt is always the way to go.

Devereux has a whole bunch of stylish options that showcase your stylish side while still being breathable and functional for golf. The shirt has the iconic collar and buttons, but it’s made from a sweat-wicking, quick-drying fabric for cool play in any heat. It is available in the blue color above as well as in five other options and varies in size from a small man to an XXL.

Adidas

One of the easiest and most comfortable golf outfits, check out a golf dress from Adidas and you’ll never be back in pants and polo shirts.

The Sport Performance Primegreen dress is available in three different colors, from hot pink to navy blue or more subdued black. It’s made from both sweat-wicking and durable materials, part of the Primegreen collection of recycled fabrics. The best part of the dress, however, is the detachable shorts that come with it, perfect for wearing when the wind blows and for worrying in and out of the golf cart.

Nike

It’s hard to find properly fitting golf shorts, but buying from Nike makes it a lot easier.

The 10.5 inch Golf Chino are a great pair of shorts for the game, especially on hot days when the long pants are just too long. The shorts are made with Nike Dri-FIT UV fabric, keeping you cool and dry and also protected from the sun, though you’ll want to lather on sunscreen as well, to avoid those unfortunate mid-leg tan lines.

lululemon

Keep the sun out of your eyes and focus on the green in front of you.

This stylish visor from lululemon is a must have for any woman who plays golf or spends time outdoors. The hat comes in two colors, a solid white to match any outfit and a black camouflage pattern, pictured above. This is a one-size-fits-all item, with an adjustable back closure for a perfect, slip-free fit.

Galaxy Golf

For extraordinary sun protection, leave it at Golf Galaxy. The site carries almost all brands under the sun, from Titleist at Nike and all the rest. Sort by gender or price, or browse by brands to find your favorite cap for the game.

Cole haan

Take care of the green and your feet with these friendly kicks from Cole Haan.

The GrandPro Am Gold sneakers have been designed for the game of golf, high quality leather and waterproof rubber traction on the bottom for non-slip grip on the green. The all-white and yellow pair is a great option, and it’s also available in black, pink, and shiny gold.

Cole haan

For a new take on a classic golf shoe, we’re back to Cole Haan for men.

The OriginalGrand golf shoe has been designed to resemble old school golf shoes with decorative Oxford style details, while the waterproof leather and rubber sole is updated and fully functional for the game at hand. They are available in four colors, including pure white above, black, and two camouflage options.

Callaway Golf

Have the best swing in the game with a great pair of Callaway Golf Gloves. Grab these gloves while you can, under $ 16 for a limited time. They come in a small, medium, or large size, and also have a Velcro closure for the perfect fit.

Callaway Golf

The Callaway Dawn Patrol gloves start at just $ 12.99 and can be ordered in a right or left handed glove, ranging in size from medium to XL with half sizes offered in between.