How to take fashion photos on a budget and with minimal equipment

Fashion photography is expensive. Even a small trial session has associated costs. What is more expensive is good fashion photography.

Cameras, lights, modifiers, crew, tweaks, locations all add up to appalling sums. But what if it doesn’t have to be? I challenged myself to do a fashion photoshoot on a $ 0 budget and the most basic gear.

Fun times, I say. The shoot was organized to be basic, with simple styling, makeup and poses. Nothing fancy really. Unfortunately, when it comes to fashion photography, that’s as far as you can go without spending a dime. Nevertheless, let me explain the concept a bit:

Styling

I am not a professional stylist nor do I pretend to be one. Being limited by the models’ wardrobe, my imagination led me to choose a classic red and blue combination. The two colors work well together and when paired with green they make a nice contrasting palette.

Something you should always have on the back of your head is the color wheel. It’s a great tool to help you style a production or pick the right combination. It is also very useful in helping you find the right shade of color or even the color gel to use.

Reconcile

I went back to my early days in fashion where I didn’t know how to find a makeup artist. I just asked the model to do her own natural makeup. She did a great job portraying her face in a very natural way. Did I expect professional makeup? No, because she’s a model, not a makeup artist. Often your first fashion job will be done without a makeup artist. As you grow your portfolio, you can start to reach people and get more creative.

Equipment

For many photographers, this is the most interesting part. If you skipped straight here, I strongly suggest that you read the previous sections first. Nevertheless, the material used was quite simple. An entry level Canon 250D (Rebel SL3) and a Sigma 17-55mm f / 2.8 lens designed for APS-C cameras. It would be around $ 800 new, but if you’re like me and buy used it would be around $ 400.

Composition and location

All of my early work was done on site. I am an avid cyclist and getting around is not a problem. Renting a studio can be expensive and the lighting in the studio looks intimidating. If you are looking to learn the light I suggest Light: science and magic. I am not affiliated with them – I absolutely love the book. I am convinced that you will be able to photograph a pro in any light after studying him.

With this shoot, it had to be on site. The sun was my only source of light. Yes, I had the built-in flash in the camera, you might say. I tend not to like it so much that I record it on camera. The direct light it produces isn’t too flattering on most faces.

Filming on location has its reservations. It depends on the weather. Many photographers like to calculate where the sun will be and what it will do before working on the spot. This way you get the most out of the sun.

As for the location itself, I chose a spot with a nice brutalist pattern, right next to a park, which was right next to a textured monument wall. It sounds pretty hit and miss, but let me explain. The brutalist motif structured the images. You can use architecture to your advantage when it comes to fashion work. A lot of people love the structure, and you can make your job even more appealing by having it.

The second location, a nearby park, was chosen because green works well with red and blue. After all, these are the primary colors. The third location was chosen because textured surfaces are very popular in fashion and portrait work. The eye is drawn to the complexity of the textured surfaces. Therefore, backdrops are so popular – they look natural and have a lot of texture.

Results

I have to be honest here: given the scale of the production, it’s not groundbreaking work that ends up in fashion magazines. At the same time, it’s not meant to be that job, it’s meant to demonstrate the bottom line of what you can do with the minimum kit. I don’t bring an entry-level camera to an editorial shoot for Marie Claire. At the same time, when I started out, entry level gear was more than I needed.

To do the camera justice, the images are not retouched and have only been adjusted in color in Capture One.

Location 1

As you can see, the lines add a lot of structure to the images which makes them look a bit more attractive. One problem I notice right away is poor color reproduction and a lack of dynamic range. However, in the case of these two images, that’s not a big concern. If this was shot in an environment where there were bright highlights and extremely dark shadows, that would be more of a problem. Knowing the limits of your gear is essential to make sure you get the most out of it and don’t stretch it beyond.

Location 2

I’m pretty happy with the colors here. The primary tones work together to create a beautiful combination. A few things to consider would be the relative exposure of the model’s face and surrounding plants. Ideally, I would make the environment darker. Again, this is a personal choice.

Another slight issue I see is the lack of accurate color reproduction in the sheets. Because they’re all close in tone, the subtle differences aren’t as obvious as they would be on a larger sensor. If the mannequin were to wear green and be surrounded by plants, you might have more color reproduction issues.

Location 3

It is the image that satisfies me the most. The pose is fair and the subtle blur in the sleeves gives that dynamic element to the photograph. As if by magic, the skin tones and the background fall into the same color scheme.

Would the photos be better if the best equipment was used?

If I were to somehow take the exact same shot with an entry-level camera and a $ 55,000 Phase One, that would definitely be better. Better dynamic range, more colors and more detail would give the image technical superiority. However, would this work become revolutionary or land Vogue? No it wouldn’t, even if you told everyone that a $ 55,000 camera was used to create it.

How much equipment do you need?

If you are just starting out, a camera and lens are plentiful. I turn away from the upgrade and instead focus on learning as much as possible. If I had 20 years of experience behind my back the pictures would be better in a way. If I had no experience behind my back the pictures would look worse. The bottom line is that you don’t need all the equipment in the world if you don’t know how to use it.

A word about purchasing equipment

What equipment should I buy is perhaps the most common question asked by photographers. Although the filming in this article was done on a relatively new 250D, I would not recommend it for beginners. Sounds counterintuitive, right? Not really.

A photographer I coach invested in a 2006 Canon 5D Original for just over $ 300 and was very happy with it. In most cases, it’s best to buy a full-frame, but older, camera if you’re on a budget. The aforementioned 5D is a fantastic option that I would happily suggest to any newbie. Of course, it’s not as feature-packed, but it does deliver superior picture quality that you’ll appreciate a lot more than GPS tracking.

But fashion photography is more than just having a camera and a model in front of you. However, this is how all fashion photographers started out. The next step from there would be to learn how to illuminate and push your work even further. Investing in a 30 to 40 inch umbrella would be a wise choice. Pair it with a Speedlite and you’ve got a great light kit.

A word of warning

Another reason I love the original 5D so much is that you can use it with third-party triggers. Some Canon cameras do not have a center pin in their hot shoe, which makes it impossible to flash off-camera. I was shocked to learn of this.

How much money do you need per session?

You can do a lot of things in direct sunlight and with simple concepts. I suggest Peter Lindbergh: on fashion photography. This book has never failed to inspire me to create something simple but with a message.

If you are interested in working in studios you will inevitably have to pay hourly / daily rental fees. Discussing the numbers is quite difficult as the numbers vary widely. Where I’m based, production costs average $ 400 as long as the team is working for the collaboration. Having said that, I had them as low as $ 30. Usually a studio will charge around $ 40 to $ 50 for an hour or for rental. Know that if you are investing in a fashion photoshoot, you need to have it planned out and not improvise on the spot.

Closing reflections

There are a lot of great pictures you can do with the kit you already own. Even if you are on a tight budget and only have one camera and one lens. The equipment is rarely the thing that keeps anyone from getting better. With great styling, makeup, and locations, you can take some amazing pictures with a pretty modest kit.

After all, they say the best camera is the one you have right in front of you.

About the Author: Illya Ovchar is a fashion photographer based in Budapest, Hungary. The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author. You can find more of Ovchar’s work on his website.