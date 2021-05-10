Homemade Bridgerton dress has gone viral on TikTok





Step 1: Learn the basics WhenLlama aliwas in the process of choosing a freshman at Virginia Commonwealth University, she was surprised to find herself drawn to designing clothes. It wasn’t something I had considered before then, she said. Anyone you ask from my high school, I was the least stylish person. I had no sense of fashion. Step 2: Check out this sexy new Netflix show Ali graduated in 2019 and returned to Lorton, near where the shed grew up. WhenBridgertondebuted in December, she was busy designing a new collection of handbags for a spring / summer line of fashion brands. She found herself in awe of the Regency-era over-the-top dresses in the TV series, even though her own design style tends towards the futuristic and unisex. Step 3: Say yes to the dress Many viewers marveledBridgertonscostumes, but Ali decided to try to make one. She started working on a corset and why not? Documented the process on TikTok. The video was kind of a joke, she says. I didn’t know I was going to make a whole dress. Step 4: Give them what they want Ali uploaded this first video in early February. Unexpectedly, views started to pile up quickly and commentators asked about Part 2. So she committed to making a full dress. Using supplies bought from places like Etsy and Amazon, she spent nearly three weeks sewing madly, stopping only to eat and sleep. It was a lot of work: there were about 50 eyelets that I had to sew by hand. It’s a little overwhelming to be like, I’ve already made ten, but I have 40 left. The fabric, lace, and embellishments ended up costing around $ 500. Step 5: Make the most of your moment In all, Ali made 14 videos of the dress, with the final installment showing the impressive finished product. At the start of the project, she had approximately 48,000 TikTok followers; by the end, that number had grown to 627,000, and its most-watched video number 11 had garnered almost 20,000 comments and 2.7 million likes. The numbers are a little dizzying, she says: I must have pinched myself three times this week. Assistant editor Jane is a transplant from Chicago who is now calling Cleveland Park home. Before joining the Washingtonian, she wrote for the Smithsonian Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times. She graduated from Northwestern University, where she studied journalism and opera.

