The Halston Basics: Everything You Need To Know Before Watching Docuseries





1980 Invited to assess their own role in the history of fashion, by Vogue, Halston says: I think, probably, is that I cleaned up American fashion at one point, my name was actually Mr. Clean. It was just getting rid of all the extra details that didn’t work, the bows that didn’t tie, the buttons that didn’t button, the zippers that didn’t close, the dresses that didn’t roll up. not. I’ve always hated things that don’t work. nineteen eighty one Make a guest appear on The love boat, with Halstonettes in tow. 1982 October: Signs with JC Penney to design clothing and home furnishings in what The Tampa Tribune reported being hailed as the most significant design-licensing deal in the history of the fashion industry. November: Vogue is excited about the premium Halstons collection, observing: It’s tailoring, American style, detailing, handcrafted craftsmanship, finely honed sense of quality are all there. But while Halston gives you all the luxury of classic tailoring, it’s a relaxing show of tailoring in a few perfect shots, purely American in feeling. Here in the cool mirrored heights of Halstons aerie in Olympic Towers, you get the essence of its mystique: narrowed forms, effortlessly moving, revealing and if necessary, hiding the body in a curvy way. 1983 July: The high / low concept has yet to make its way into fashion, and its clothing is abandoned by high-end retailers, including Bergdorfs, shortly after the JC Penney deal is signed. Several years later, the creator said of this trade deal: What I always wanted to do was dress America, and be a dreamer, a romantic, in a way, I thought, what a wonderful idea. The same month, Norton Simon was sold to Esmark, which was soon taken over by Beatrice. Halston in his office at the Olympic towers. Photographed by Horst P. Horst, Vogue, 1979 1984 Beatrice and Halston are incompatible. Halston was hoping to buy out his business, but the deal fell through. The game plans had all changed and they invited me out of the Olympic towers, so I left, the designer later said. The Sydney Morning Herald.

