Angela Jernigan returns the story to the CCAD Fashion Show collection

Over the summer, Columbus College of Art & Designsenior Angela Jernigan worked downtown and lived just up the road from downtown, which put her right in the middle of the racial justice protests. which erupted after the murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police. During media coverage of the uprisings, Jernigan couldn’t help but notice how black men were often portrayed.

They are seen with a target on their backs, and the only way the media describes them is through their trauma, Jernigan said recently by phone. Why is the only time I remember seeing black people in the media is when they were killed?

Jernigan, a fashion design major, began to think about how she could present a different narrative of black men in her clothing collection. I show him in a different light, which makes him more vulnerable and more likely to wear pastel colors with a more feminine figure, said Jernigan, who included a tunic, crop tops and high waisted pants. I wanted to show how black men don’t have to wear black or tan or neutrals to be these masculine beings. Pastel colors stand out on their complexion. This makes them very dynamic.

The Jernigans collection, entitled “Alive”, will be one of the 18 presented in the CCAD Fashion Show 2021 on the evening of Friday May 14; the socially distant, in-person version of the show will take place at Easton Community Drive-In, and CCAD is also hosting a virtual experience. Today (Monday May 10) is the last day for to buy tickets for this annual event that raises funds for scholarships.

Jernigan, a graduate of Dublin Jerome High School, first got into fashion through the skate scene. After a false start to get a nursing degree (I realized I hated everything about it), she enrolled in CCAD, where she began to explore the aesthetic of skateboarding. As skateboarding is more and more accepted, the fashion behind it has become very much in the news. In skate culture there are hippie skateboarders, grunge skateboarders, street skateboarders, metal / hard-rock skateboarders. I was very passionate about hippie, rock and roll, the 60s / 70s era when I started, she says.

But as I grew, I really got to creating stories with the clothes I made and making clothes more androgynous, Jernigan continued. I realized, throughout my time at CCAD and even within skateboarding, all clothing is pretty much androgynous. I have worn so many clothes for men, and men have worn so many clothes for girls. I just don’t think there should be too many labels on what girls can wear and what men can wear.

This new approach is fully exposed in “Alive,” which challenges notions of femininity and masculinity, and not just through the aforementioned pastel color palette. Jernigan also sourced some of his materials from second-hand blankets bought from thrift stores, which evoke the familiar comforts of a visit to Grandma’s house.

I wanted to convey that sense of home and well-being that you don’t usually get from black men portrayed in the media, that feeling of warmth, a sense of home, that feeling of being accessible, nurturing and welcoming, she said.

While Jernigans’ approach may be unexpected, she maintains that it shouldn’t come as a surprise, in the same way that it shouldn’t be rare to see a black fashion designer.

“If you look at all the big fashion designers, they’re usually white men,” she says. It’s really hard for black women to go out and be seen, [and] it is really very difficult for black women in general to be taken seriously. They need to behave in a specific way and speak in a specific way so that they are not taken for granted and appreciated.

In this way, Jernigan hopes to return the narrative not only to his collection, but to his chosen vocation. I want to start remembering black people in the media because of the things they’ve done, she said.